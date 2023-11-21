Best teams for Terrakion in Pokemon GO

To get the best out of Terrakion, Pokemon GO's most powerful Sword of Justice team member, you're going to need an ideal team to complement it. The monsters that appear in Raids can be captured and used for defending gyms, and other trainers will then try to take over the gym by countering your defender. The other case is when you use Terrakion to battle with the trainers in a league.

This article is a guide to building the best team for Terrakion in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Terrakion’s best team in Pokemon GO Battle League

Monsters to build a team (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Terrakion is the second-best Fighting-type attacker, with Mega Blaziken taking the top spot in Pokemon GO. It goes without saying that it can significantly harm opponents and ensure key wins against top trainers.

Terrakion takes the position of a Lead, and you need two more supports as a Safe Swap and Closer to secure wins in the Battle League.

Pokemon GO Great League: Terrakion’s best team

Since Terrakion can only be caught by participating in Raids, your catch will have a minimum CP of 2026 without a weather boost. As a result, it can’t be used in the Great League battle format.

Pokemon GO Ultra League: Terrakion’s best team

For the Ultra League format (Image via TPC/Serebii)

There is a Combat Power (CP) level cap in the Ultra League, and you cannot utilize Terrakion’s strength to the fullest due to the limitation. It will perform at its maximum with a team when its level ranges from 23.5 to 26.5. Level 25 with the IV of 1/15/13 is the best option, and its maximum CP reaches 2460. It sports impressive stats, including 175.8 Attack, 136.2 Defense, and 147 Stamina.

Terrakion’s suggested team and moves:

Pidgeot : Wing Attack*, Feather Dance, Brave Bird

: Wing Attack*, Feather Dance, Brave Bird Registeel : Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

: Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon* Cresselia : Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, Moonblast

: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, Moonblast Golisopod : Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, Liquidation

: Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, Liquidation Mandibuzz: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace

Not everyone has access to the above Pokemon and their movesets. So, if you don't have the best ones, you can use similar monsters for your Ultra League party.

Pokemon GO Master League: Terrakion’s best team

For the Master League format (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Terrakoin will face strong trainers and monsters in the Master League. Since this is an open battle format, there is no CP limit. At Level 50, the monster reaches its max CP of 4181 and boasts 260 Attack, 192 Defense, and 209 Stamina. The higher the level, the more useful it becomes in your roster.

Terrakion’s suggested team and moves:

Giratina (Altered) : Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power

: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Xerneas : Geomancy*, Close Combat, Moonblast

: Geomancy*, Close Combat, Moonblast Gyarados : Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail*, Crunch

: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail*, Crunch Dragonite : Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower

: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast*

The legendary Pokemon needs the powerhouses mentioned above to secure wins against top trainers and creatures in the Master League.