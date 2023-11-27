Best teams for Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Tornadus, the flying-type member of the Forces of Nature group, has two forms in Pokemon GO: Incarnate and Therian. The former was released in February 2020, and the latter in March 2021. These creatures can be found in 5-star raids as well as GO Battle League rewards from time to time. Being Legendary Pokemon, they boast strong stats, and many players wish to use them in PvP battles.

However, Tornadus, owing to its move pool, is not the best pick for Pokemon GO's PvP scene. It is hindered by suboptimal Fast Attack options and the lack of bait moves. Both its forms have extremely attack-weighted stats. The Incarnate Forme has a base 266 Attack, 164 Defense, and 188 Stamina, while the Therian Forme has 238 Attack, 189 Defense, and 188 Stamina.

If you wish to give this critter a shot, the Master League is where it can still thrive due to its extremely poor defensive stats for the Ultra League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best team for Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Master League of Pokemon GO

Incarnate Tornadus, Xerneas, and Altered Giratina (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Tornadus (Incarnate) Lead Air Slash Dark Pulse and Grass Knot Xerneas Switch Geomancy* Moonblast and Close Combat Giratina (Altered) Closer Shadow Claw Dragon Claw and Ancient Power

With Incarnate Forme Tornadus, you want to send it out in the lead and check for any hard counters. Thankfully, there aren't many strong Electric types in the Master League Meta, but if you run into something like Zekrom, you can quickly switch to Xerneas and possibly even win the switch.

Between Xerneas and Altered Forme Giratina, you have decent coverage and great bulk. Therefore, try to save shields for the frail Tornadus so that it can sweep the endgame.

The lack of STAB-Charged Attacks from Tornadus can be an issue, but it still defeats most prominent critters in the Master League with a two-shield advantage.

Best team for Therian Forme Tornadus in Master League of Pokemon GO

Therian Tornadus, Groudon, Palkia (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Tornadus (Therian) Lead Gust Hurricane and Focus Blast Groudon Switch Mud Shot Precipice Blades* and Fire Punch* Palkia Closer Dragon Tail Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor

Therian Tornadus also acts in a similar way as its Incarnate Forme. Lead with it to draw out any hard counters. Thankfully, both Groudon and Palkia do well against Tornadus' hard counters.

Kyurem, and other Ice-types, such as Baxcalibur and Mamoswine, can pose some problems for this team. But with a shield advantage in the late-game phase, Focus Blast on Therian Tornadus can come in handy.

