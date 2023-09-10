Pokemon GO Baxcalibur PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

September is off to a spectacular start in Pokemon GO with the arrival of the Scarlet and Violet Starters on September 5, 2023, with the A Paldean Adventure event. Now the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event has introduced one of the most anticipated critters to the game. Frigibax (which evolves into the pseudo-legendary Baxcalibur) will be available in Niantic's AR-based title from September 10-15, 2023, as a rare wild spawn.

Pokemon GO players who are lucky enough to catch Frigibax and collect enough Candy to evolve it into Baxcalibur might be wondering what moveset is most suited to the critter. Being a pseudo-legendary monster, the critter boasts incredible stats, which can come in handy in different situations. This article will give you a brief overview of the moves you should run on your Baxcalibur to unleash its full potential.

Which moves can Baxcalibur perform in Pokemon GO?

Baxcalibur (Image via Nintendo)

Baxcalibur can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Dragon Breath

Ice Fang

Charged Attacks that this critter gets access to are:

Avalanche

Dragon Claw

Outrage

Blizzard

Aside from its available moves, it is also important to know the creature's elemental typing. Baxcalibur is an Ice- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This means it will get the benefit of Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using Attacks of this type.

Coming to its stats, Baxcalibur is a bulky attacker. Its best stat is its 254 Attack alongside 168 Defense and 229 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO

Baxcalibur's best moveset in GO Battle League in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues include:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Avalanche

Both Ice Fang and Dragon Breath deal 4.8 damage (STAB included) per turn. However, the latter generates energy more quickly. Moreover, Dragon-type attacks do neutral damage to every elemental type other than Fairy- and Steel-, whereas Ice is resisted by many more types.

For Baxcalibur's first Charged Attack, Dragon Claw is the way to go. It deals 60 damage (STAB included) at only 35 energy cost. This is fantastic for dealing chip damage or baiting out shields early on in a match.

For the second Charged Attack slot, Avalanche is the best pick. The move deals 108 damage (STAB included) at only 45 energy, bringing its damage per energy to 2.4.

Outrage and Blizzard are both strong attacks, but their high energy cost leaves Baxcalibur vulnerable to incoming damage for longer. Moreover, Avalanche has a much higher damage-to-energy ratio than these attacks.

The Great and Ultra Leagues are not particularly suited to Baxcalibur. It shines in the Master League, however, where it goes up against many more Dragons like itself.

Best PvE moveset for Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO

A maxed-out Baxcalibur will be highly effective in PvE battles when taking on Gyms and Raids. It best moveset for the setting is:

Fast Attack: Ice Fang

Charged Attack: Outrage and Avalanche

Unlike trainer battles in Pokemon GO, where energy generation is an important strategic element, PvE battles in the title come down to raw damage output. For this reason, Ice Fang outclasses Dragon Breath; the same goes for Outrage and Dragon Claw.

Best counters to Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO

Being an Ice- and Dragon-type, Baxcalibur takes super effective damage from Fighting-, Rock-, Steel-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type attacks. In the Great League, the best counters to Baxcalibur are Medicham, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, Shadow Gligar, and Walrein.

In the Ultra League, Swampert, Charizard, Tapu Fini, Cresselia, and Walrein are the hardest Baxcalibur counters. Lastly, in the Master League, the Paldean pseudo-legendary is blocked off by Dialga, Metagross, Zacian, Dragonite, and Lugia.