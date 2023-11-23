Pokemon GO Tornadus PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Tornadus is a member of the Forces of Nature group that has been part of the Pokemon GO lineup for a while now. Its Incarnate Forme was introduced to the game in February 2020, and its Therian Forme in March 2021. Both forms can be caught from 5-star raids and GO Battle League rewards.

After you capture Tornadus in Pokemon GO, you might wish to use it in battles. This article will tell you everything you need to know about which form you should use where, as well as the best moveset for the critter in different situations.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What moves can Tornadus learn in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (Image via TPC)

Incarnate Forme

Fast Attacks

Air Slash

Bite

Charged Attacks

Dark Pulse

Grass Knot

Hurricane

Hyper Beam

Base Stats

Attack: 266

Defense: 164

Stamina: 188

Therian Forme

Fast Attacks

Astonish

Gust

Charged Attacks

Focus Blast

Heat Wave

Hurricane

Psychic

Base Stats

Attack: 238

Defense: 189

Stamina: 188

Both forms of Tornadus are Flying-type critters, which means they get the benefit of Same-Type-Attack-Bonus (STAB) when using attacks of this type only. Incarnate Forme Tornadus has a maximum CP of 3,782, while the Therian Forme CAN reach a maximum of 3,635 CP.

Since the minimum catch CP of Incarnate Forme Tornadus is 1,828 CP, and that of the Therian Forme is 1,756 CP, these critters are only eligible for the Ultra League or the Master League.

Best PvP moveset for Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Tornadus doesn't stand out in either of its forms, whether you consider its stats or its movesets. Therefore, it is not recommended that you use it in trainer battles in Niantic's mobile game.

That said, if you must use them in PvP battles, here are their best possible movesets:

Incarnate Forme

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Hurricane

Therian Forme

Fast Attack: Gust

Charged Attacks: Hurricane and Focus Blast

Air Slash and Gust are mediocre Flying-type Fast Attacks that generate 3 energy per turn. The former deals 3.6 damage, while the latter deals 4.8.

Hurricane is one of the hardest-hitting Flying-type Charged Attacks in the game, dealing 132 damage at 65 cost. Grass Knot and Focus Blast are both high-energy moves that deal 90 and 150 damage, respectively.

Best PvE moveset for Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Therian Forme Tornadus (Image via TPC)

Unlike its counterpart, Thundurus, Tornadus is not very good in the PvE scene. As a legendary Pocket Monster, it can't even act as a Gym defender. That said, if you must use it as an attacker in raids, here are the recommended moves for it:

Incarnate Forme

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Charged Attacks: Hurricane

Therian Forme

Fast Attack: Gust

Charged Attacks: Hurricane

Best counters to Tornadus in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO are:

Ultra League Master League Altered Forme Giratina Dialga Charizard Hero Forme Zacian Swampert Lugia Cresselia Mewtwo Trevenant Garchomp

The hardest stops to Therian Forme Tornadus in the Ultra and Master League are:

Ultra League Master League Altered Forme Giratina Dialga Charizard Hero Forme Zacian Swampert Gyarados Cresselia Mewtwo Cobalion Garchomp

If you plan on taking down Tornadus in 5-star raids, check out our guide on it.