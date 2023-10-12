Best teams for Victreebel in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Victreebel is a creature that most players are aware of because of its introduction in generation one. Apart from being a nostalgic creature, it is a versatile Grass/Poison-type asset to your roster and a formidable contender in both PVP leagues and PvE settings. To maximize its potential, it's essential to build well-rounded teams that can complement Victreebel's strengths and cover its weaknesses.

In this article, we'll discuss two effective team compositions for Victreebel in the Great and Ultra leagues.

Note: The teams listed in this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best team for Victreebel in Pokemon GO's Great League

Best team for Victreebel in Pokemon GO Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Great League team featuring Victreebel, Registeel, and Lickitung is designed to provide a balance of strong matchups, bulk, and consistent damage output.

Pokemon Fast moves Charge moves Victreebel Razor Leaf Leaf Blade + Acid Spray Registeel Lock On Zap Cannon + Focus Blast Lickitung Lick Body Slam + Power Whip

This team boasts mostly safe matchups, allowing them to recover from losing leads and escape disadvantageous situations. They have average bulk, helping players to manage shields effectively and overcome challenging scenarios.

With the dependable movesets mentioned above for all three Pokemon, you can count on reliable damage output.

The team resists 15 out of 18 types, which makes them robust against a wide range of opponents. On the other hand, they are weak to a total of six, so careful shielding and strategy are essential.

This team can hit 12 types super effectively, giving you an advantage in several battles.

Best team for Victreebel in Pokemon GO's Ultra League

Best team for Victreebel in Pokemon GO Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Ultra League team with Victreebel, Steelix, and Tapu Fini aims to cover top meta threats while maintaining excellent bulk and damage output.

Pokemon Fast moves Charge moves Victreebel Razor Leaf Leaf Blade + Acid Spray Steelix Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe + Earthquake Tapu Fini Water Gun Surf + Moonblast

This team covers most of the top meta threats but might have a few vulnerabilities to watch out for. The combo has good bulk, so be sure to use shields to bait out key members of the opposing team. Prepare to spend shields wisely to line up your Pokemon in the right matchups.

The team benefits from the movesets mentioned above, which ensure reliable damage output. They resist 16 out of 18 types, which makes them viable against a variety of opponents. However, they are weak to ten types, so strategic shielding is crucial.

This team can hit 12 types super effectively, giving you a strategic edge in many battles.

Victreebel can be a formidable force in both the Great League and Ultra League of Pokemon GO when paired with the right teammates. The Great League team offers safe matchups, bulk, and consistent damage output. In contrast, the Ultra League team covers the top meta threats and possesses decent bulk and reliable movesets.

It's important to remember that while these teams provide a strong foundation, adaptability and strategic play are essential in any battle. Experiment with these teams, adjust them to your playstyle, and continue honing your skills to become a successful Pokemon trainer in Pokemon GO PvP.