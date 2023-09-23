Best teams for Vikavolt in Pokemon GO

With tomorrow bringing Pokemon GO's Grubbin Community Hour event, many have their heads turned to the game's competitive scene in hopes of receiving a rejuvenated Vikavolt moveset. While yet to be confirmed, players are wondering what the future could hold for this fan-favorite Bug-type. For those unaware, Vikavolt will be receiving the new Electric-type attack, Volt Switch, once the event goes live.

One of the biggest complaints regarding Vikavolt pertains to its lackluster damage output compared to fellow Bug and Electric-type Galvantula. With the event potentially thrusting the former into the spotlight, many will want to know how to build a team around it.

Best team for Vikavolt in Pokemon GO Great League

Vikavolt's best Great League team in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Vikavolt's status in the meta has yet to be determined in the Great League, its access to Volt Switch greatly increases its damage output. Since leads are typically meant to inflict as much damage as possible before fainting or switching, bulky teammates and those with coverage greatly assist it.

Gligar, Medicham, and Vikavolt form a very safe team with high, consistent damage output. Gligar being the only tank may prove tricky in some match-ups, but Medicham's great coverage options provide some helpful tools.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Vikavolt Volt Switch Discharge, X-Scissor Gligar Wing Attack Dig, Aerial Ace Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic

Best team for Vikavolt in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Vikavolt's best team for Ultra League in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vikavolt is frail and stands very little chance against many of the leads in Ultra League. As such, this critter sits in the back of the party, waiting for an opening to inflict as much damage as possible before the opponent can counterswap. Filling the other two spots is Cobalion, the lead, and Cresselia, the closer.

Cobalion has access to some great offensive options and is most commonly used to cleave through defensive Steel leads. After pushing through the first wall, defenses are typically low. This is the perfect time for Vikavolt to strike before leaving the weakened leftovers for the full-health tank Cresselia.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Cobalion Double Kick Sacred Sword, Stone Edge Vikavolt Volt Switch X-Scissor, Discharge Cresselia Psycho Cut Moon Blast, Grass Knot

Best team for Vikavolt in Pokemon GO Master League

Vikavolt's best team in Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Master League is where Vikavolt performs the worst. As such, it is important to bring other popular metagame staples to carry the team, with occasional damage support from Vikavolt. As such, it will make a decent lead, as players can switch it out if the match-up is unfavorable.

Giratina provides a safe and bulky switch choice if players need a teammate to soak up some damage. Meanwhile, Groudon is the best closer in the game following the recent GO Fest granting it Precipice Blades, one of the strongest Ground-type moves across the Pokemon franchise. While Vikavolt is incredibly niche, it does have a favorable match-up against Moltres, Darkrai, and Gyarados.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Vikavolt Volt Switch X-Scissor, Discharge Giratina (Altered) Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades, Fire Punch

That concludes our foray into building the best teams for Vikavolt.