Best tips and tricks to beat Mighty Mewtwo in 7-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo has finally arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can battle this Legendary Pokemon from the Kanto region by participating in black crystal Tera Raids. These will be available in both versions of the Generation IX games from 12 am UTC on September 1, 2023, to 11:59 am UTC on September 17, 2023. This is a great chance for players to capture that creature since it is usually not available in these titles.

Mewtwo will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a 7-star raid boss, appearing as the Psychic Tera-type. As an extremely powerful critter in general, it will be a formidable foe to take down in these black crystal Tera Raids. However, this task is far from impossible for trainers who know what they are doing. The following tips and tricks will come in handy in defeating Mighty Mewtwo.

Things to keep in mind before entering Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Know Mewtwo's Tera-type, ability, and moveset

Knowing certain details will help you determine which critters to take into the battle against Mighty Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This creature will have a Psychic Tera Type and the Unnerve ability, which prevents enemies from using their Berries.

When it comes to Mighty Mewtwo's moveset, it will know Psystrike, Aura Sphere, Ice Beam, and Calm Mind.

2) Have at least 3-4 teammates raid with you

Mewtwo is an extremely powerful Pocket Monster. It has a base Special Attack of 154 and a base Speed of 130. This means its attacks hit like a truck. With strong STAB-boosted moves like Psystrike, you can expect to be overwhelmed if you go into this fight on your own.

To make sure you come out victorious against Mighty Mewtwo, you should have at least three raiders alongside you.

3) Plan out your strategy before you start the fight

No matter what you do, do not underestimate Mewtwo's power. Without the most perfect counters for it and a step-by-step strategy, this entity can and will beat your team to a pulp. Most of the best strategies to counter this 7-star raid boss require four party members.

4) Make use of Held Items and Status Moves

You will need more than just powerful, super-effective attacks to take down Mighy Mewtwo. Held Items like Shell Bell, Metronome, and Light Clay will come in handy in this regard.

Status moves that lower the enemy's stats, as well as those that buff yours, are of utmost importance while fighting Mighty Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Acid Spray, Struggle Bug, and Snarl are moves that reduce the opponent's Special Attack. Mud-Slap can help you dodge some of Mewtwo's Attacks by lowering its accuracy. Swords Dance and Nasty Plot are the go-to moves when it comes to boosting your offensive stats. Lastly, Clear Smog can help you cancel out Mewtwo's Calm Mind boosts.

Following these tips will help you defeat the 7-star boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids so that you can have a Mightiest Mark Mewtwo of your own.