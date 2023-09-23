Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Grubbin Community Day September 2023

The next Community Day in Pokemon GO is almost here. With this occasion comes the debut of the Grubbin line's shiny forms and the introduction of Volt Switch into Vikavolt's moveset. This event has the potential to really rock the Great League since Volt Switch was the only thing that made Galvantula preferred over Vikavolt.

While most trainers are already aware of everything to know about these types of monthly events, new players check out the game every day. With this being the case, many may want to know what they should expect from this upcoming event and how they can maximize their rewards for participating.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Can Grubbin be shiny in Pokemon GO?

September 23's Community Day will mark the long-awaited debut of Shiny Grubbin and family in Pokemon GO. As experienced players have come to expect, the event will also feature a heightened rate of encountering the new Shiny Pokemon from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

The encounter rate for Shiny Pokemon during a Community Day is around one in 25. While significantly higher than base odds, this may still require some grinding. The use of consumable items like Incense and Lure Modules can make this process much less of a headache as they greatly increase the spawn rate of a given area.

Tips for enjoying the Grubbin Community Day in Pokemon GO

Charjabug as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One helpful thing to keep in mind when participating in Pokemon GO's Grubbin Community Day is to keep an eye out for Charjabug Raids. Completing these special four-star raids will grant players a chance to catch Charjabug, as well as a buff granting trainers an increased spawn rate around the area at which the raid was completed.

Upon evolving a Charjabug into Vikavolt during the event, it will learn the new fast attack, Volt Switch. One of the common complaints about Vikavolt that eventually led to the creature falling into obscurity is that it lacked strong Electric-type damage. With the introduction of Volt Switch into its kit, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the near future.

In addition to the free content that players can sink their teeth into, there is also an optional paid ticket that grants them some more exclusive objectives, with rewards scaling from Poke Balls to an encounter with a Vikavolt. This ticket costs $1 USD and lasts for the entirety of the Community Day event.

Grubbin as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a few more other bonuses that players can get while the event is live. Most notably, they will earn double the candy and three times the profile XP whenever they catch a Pokemon. This can be very helpful for those who actually want to evolve a Grubbin for the competitive scene. It is also a great opportunity for trainers to get some XP.