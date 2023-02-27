"Can anyone find proof of this?": Pokemon GO player wonders after Shiny Raid boss breaks free

It was assumed that if a trainer finds a shiny raid boss after a raid battle in Pokemon GO, it is a guaranteed catch. However, one trainer encountered an unexpected occurrence when attempting to catch a shiny Groudon after a raid during the Hoenn Tour event.

In a Reddit post on February 25, 2023, the player nelajer21 shared a screenshot of the shiny Groudon escaping a catch attempt. They also paired this image with a conversation with Niantic's customer service for Pokemon GO, where they were told that shiny raid boss catches has never been guaranteed.

Nelajer21 asked fellow trainers for confirmation, as this statement went against the seemingly common knowledge that shiny raid bosses had a 100% catch rate.

Pokemon GO Redditors Respond to Shiny Groudon's Breakout During a Capture Attempt.

Niantic's response to shiny Groudon's breakout during the post-raid encounter (Image via u/nelajer21/Reddit)

In reply to nelajer's Reddit post, many Pokemon GO players had their theories on the subject. For quite some time, it has been common knowledge among players that shiny raid bosses are a guaranteed catch if players defeat them in a raid.

However, nelajer's post led some fans to question the long-standing assumption. If shiny raid bosses didn't have a 100% catch rate, players would have to be more careful when using their Premier Balls during a capture encounter to ensure they don't lose the opportunity to catch a shiny.

Some Pokemon GO trainers assumed that the Groudon breakout may have resulted from a bug or a connection issue. Others assumed there may have been an issue with the player's GPS signal or that they were moving too quickly, which caused issues during the catch encounter.

However, the conversation that nelajer had with Niantic seemed to dispute these statements somewhat, as the developers' customer service said in no uncertain terms that shiny raid boss catches were never a certainty.

Pokemon GO fans respond to potential causes of Groudon escaping its Premier Ball (Image via Reddit)

Some players dove deeper into the conversation between nelajer and the customer support at Niantic. In their analysis, the customer support rep stated that a shiny raid boss catch isn't guaranteed for different reasons. Instead of thinking that simply catching the raid boss isn't guaranteed, some fans remarked that the customer service rep may have made their specific response because connection issues, loss of signal, and poor device performance can be contributing factors.

Reddit Pokemon GO players explain why a shiny raid boss catch is never a certainty (Image via Reddit)

For now, nelajer hasn't responded to Pokemon GO community members who responded to them, so the context around their attempted Groudon capture still has some question marks.

Hopefully, the information provided by Niantic's customer service and the wisdom of veteran players may have cleared the air on why a shiny raid boss' capture isn't a 100% chance, not because of the capture chances themselves, but because technical problems sometimes force the game to do things that would usually be considered unconventional.

Losing the chance to catch a shiny can be a painful experience, especially when a shiny Legendary Pokemon is escaping. However, the information provided to nelajer21 should hopefully assist them after finding their next shiny.

