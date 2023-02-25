Pokemon GO's global event for GO Tour: Hoenn is finally here. With the event comes the debut of the long-anticipated Primal Reversion forms of Groudon and Kyogre. With true power restored to these fan-favorite Legendary Pokemon, players around the globe are clamoring for a chance to get their hands on their new forms.

In the lore of the main series, the power of Primal Reversion is locked behind the colored orbs that reside on Hoenn's Mount Pyre. After a clash between the two Legendary Pokemon, these orbs were sealed and guarded until Hoenn's villainous organizations laid siege to the site.

Kyogre is the mascot creature from many Pokemon fans' first romp with the franchise. For this reason, many players are more eager to challenge Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

However, the new raids featuring Primal Kyogre are challenging to complete. So how can players overcome this massive threat?

Everything to know about taking on Primal Kyogre raid boss in Pokemon GO

The first thing players should know before challenging any raid boss in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. Unlike its fellow Hoenn legend, Groudon, Kyogre did not receive a secondary typing upon Primal Reversion. It remains a pure Water-type Pokemon, much like its standard form.

Kyogre only has two weaknesses: Grass and Electric-type attacks. For this reason, the number of Pokemon that can counter it effectively is low. The number gets even lower when players consider the creature's massive stat pool compared to the glass cannon nature of most powerful Electric-type Pocket Monsters.

One of the best counters trainers can use against Kyogre is Xurkitree. This powerful Electric-type creature is one of the best attackers for raids in Pokemon GO, thanks to its high base damage and ability to withstand a fair amount of damage. However, it is quite an uncommon find since it is an Ultra Beast with very limited spawns.

Some of the more common counters that trainers should consider using when taking on Kyogre in Pokemon GO include Manectric, Venusaur, Sceptile, and Magnezone. Most of these picks have Mega Evolutions, so players with access to them will perform very well. Magnezone is also an excellent defensive choice, thanks to its secondary Steel typing.

Trainers must also assemble a group of skilled players to take on this raid with. Since this raid is Pokemon GO's ultimate challenge, players should roll in teams of around seven or eight, depending on their skill level. The number of trainers required will vary depending on what creature each participant has at their disposal.

For the unfortunate few, finding raid teams may be a bit difficult. Thankfully, there are many communities online filled to the brim with trainers looking for players to team up with. Sites and forums like Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and Discord are great places to find trainers looking for groups.

