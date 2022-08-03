Can you catch a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon GO?

Galarian Zigzagoon made its way to Pokemon GO in 2020 during the Throwback Challenge Champion event. Unlike its Hoenn region counterpart, this Zigzagoon's evolution doesn't stop at Linoone but rather Obstagoon.

Trainers new to Pokemon GO and those who have returned after an absence may be wondering whether Galarian Zigzagoon has a shiny form to capture. Fortunately, players got their wish in 2021, when the Luminous Legends Y event was underway.

Since then, Galarian Zigzagoon's shiny form has been available for players to capture, even if the Pokemon itself doesn't appear all that often. However, trainers currently have a great opportunity to capture a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon of their own.

Pokemon GO: What is Zigzagoon's August Community Day?

Galarian Zigzagoon and its shiny form (Image via Niantic)

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers hoping to capture shiny Galarian Zigzagoon is that a great opportunity is on the horizon.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, players will be able to enjoy the Community Day completely centered around Galarian Zigzagoon. It will appear considerably frequently in the wild from 11 am to 2 pm local time, and its shiny will likely be more prevalent.

This is due to the large number of Galarian Zigzagoon that will be appearing, increasing the percentage chance their shiny forms will appear.

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers that spend 1 USD on a Community Day ticket can enjoy a Special Research Story centered on Galarian Zigzagoon as well.

While it may not guarantee the appearance of a shiny, it will provide players with additional chances to encounter the Tiny Raccoon Pokemon, allowing for extra opportunities to find a shiny.

In addition to witnessing Galarian Zigzagoon, players can also find Galarian Linoone as a 4-star raid boss. When defeated, trainers gain the ability to capture this Pokemon as well.

If the final objective of a given shiny hunter is to obtain the shiny form of Obstagoon, capturing a shiny Galarian Linoone can be something of a shortcut. Otherwise, trainers will need to evolve their shiny Galarian Zigzagoon with candies to obtain the colorful Obstagoon.

The Community Day event also bestows many benefits in line with Galarian Zigzagoon's presence.

Trainers will receive three times as much Stardust for catching Pokemon and twice as much candy per catch as well. Furthermore, lure modules activated during the event will last a total of three hours, which can make for an excellent opportunity to attract Galarian Zigzagoon as well.

There's much more to appreciate in this upcoming Pokemon GO event, so trainers will want to participate as best they can. Granted, it can be difficult within the small three-hour window, but trainers dedicated to finding shiny Galarian Zigzagoon may be able to make accommodations.

If trainers evolve their new Zigzagoon during this event, their Obstagoon will also learn the move Obstruct. This Dark-type move deals 15 damage in trainer battles while increasing Obstagoon's defense and reducing its opponent's. Even better, Obstruct deals an increased 20 damage in gym assaults, defenses, and in raids.

