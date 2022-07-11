Can you catch Shiny Machop in Pokemon GO?

Machop, the Superpower Pokemon, arrived in Pokemon GO during the game's original launch in July 2016. Since then, it has remained popular due to its ability to evolve into Machoke and Machamp, the latter of which is a mighty Fighting-type Pokemon.

Like many Pokemon, some trainers are likely wondering if Machop has a shiny form to capture. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as its shiny form was included in Pokemon GO during 2019's Battle Showdown event.

Even better, players now have an excellent opportunity to catch Shiny Machop thanks to the ongoing 6th Anniversary Event. Below, trainers can see how to acquire one.

Pokemon GO: Finding and catching Shiny Machop during 6th Anniversary Event

Shiny Machop, Machoke, and Machamp in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Until July 12, Pokemon GO trainers worldwide can celebrate the mobile title's sixth anniversary. During this particular event, a litany of Pokemon have seen their appearances in the wild increase substantially.

Among many others, Machop has made this list. With an increased appearance in the wild comes an increased chance for shinies to appear by the sheer volume of the Pokemon's appearance.

Unlike starter Pokemon, Machop appears as a raid boss or a research task reward during the event. This means that if Pokemon GO users are hoping to catch a Shiny Machop, they'll need to search the wild as much as possible.

Gamers can utilize a few tricks to maximize their attempts at finding and capturing the shiny Superpower Pokemon.

Tips for finding Shiny Machop

Pokemon GO trainers with the ability to head to high population areas should do so during the 6th Anniversary Event. The higher the local population, the higher the frequency of Pokemon spawns, at least in most cases. This isn't a requirement by any stretch of the imagination, but it can help players who aren't finding many spawns in the wild. In addition to heading to high-population areas, some players may want to try nature trails or parks. As a Fighting-type Pokemon, Machop can occasionally appear in these areas due to its love of exercise. This trick isn't as effective as it once was since biomes have been stripped down in the mobile title, but it may provide a few more spawns for players. It never hurts to stockpile standard lure modules and incense if all else fails. These items increase Pokemon spawns around a Pokestop or the player for a set amount of time. This won't specifically cause Machop to spawn, but paired with the current event, it should allow the Fighting-type Pokemon to appear more frequently within reason.

Though none of these tips will guarantee a shiny Machop's spawning, it should increase the volume of appearances of the Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are pretty rare, so catching one comes down to encountering it as often as possible.

Fortunately, users will have a great opportunity to do so until the 6th Anniversary event ends on July 12.

