Can you catch a shiny Moltres in Pokemon GO?

Moltres is a Fire-type Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Originally from the Kanto region, Moltres makes up one-third of the Legendary Bird trio alongside Zapdos and Articuno.

While Moltres is already a rare acquisition on its own in Pokemon GO, there's also the potential to catch its shiny form. Like many Pokemon, it possesses a shiny form that sees it take on a rosy pink hue, significantly different from its original appearance.

Obtaining a shiny Moltres isn't an easy task, but trainers currently have a fairly good opportunity at doing so. However, they'll need to work quickly, as this chance won't last indefinitely.

Pokemon GO: Shiny Moltres catch opportunity in July 2022

Moltres' shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Trainer Club/YouTube)

At the moment, trainers can encounter Moltres as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. This can be a daunting challenge for some trainers, as the powerful Legendary is further strengthened by a CP and stat boost. However, if defeated, players will receive the opportunity to catch Moltres itself.

Depending on the performance of users raiding Moltres, they'll receive numerous Premier Balls and Golden Razz Berries to aid themselves in the catch process.

Granted, there's no guarantee that shiny Moltres will appear after a specific raid. Unfortunately, this means trainers will have to repeatedly engage Moltres in raids more than a few times unless they're lucky.

This will require several raid passes and likely more than a few healing items. Considering raid passes, in particular, aren't the easiest to obtain, trainers may have to drop quite a few Pokecoins in their pursuit to get the shiny before it is rotated out by other Pokemon.

When taking on Moltres in Pokemon GO, trainers will likely want to utilize their best team of counters to whittle down its health quickly. For this Pokemon, in particular, they will want to use Rock, Electric, and Water-type Pokemon and moves to emerge victorious.

However, Rock-types are superior in dealing damage to Moltres, as they deal super effective damage to both Flying and Fire-type Pokemon, and this legendary is both Flying and Fire-type. However, this shouldn't dissuade trainers from using Electric and Water-types if they have them available.

Bringing along fellow trainers to defeat Moltres should also expedite the process. This is particularly true if the raid participants have Mega Evolved Pokemon, which can buff their allies and receive huge power boosts.

Granted, with enough trainers, using Mega Evolution may not be necessary. However, many trainers will likely feel the process of receiving enough raid passes to battle Moltres multiple times is daunting enough on its own.

Since trainers who don't spend large amounts of Pokecoins on items are somewhat restricted in how many passes they can obtain, capturing shiny Moltres before it is replaced as a raid boss will take plenty of luck, to say the least.

