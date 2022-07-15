Is Moltres worth using in Pokemon GO? (July 2022)

Moltres was one of the first Legendary Pokemon released in Pokemon GO, arriving alongside Articuno and Zapdos.

This powerful Flying/Fire-type Pokemo has remained popular over the years, and not simply as a Pokedex entry.

The years have not diminished Moltres. It remains one of the best Fire-type attackers in PvE raids. It can also perform admirably in Ultra and Master League PvP with the right moves in its moveset.

Its high maximum attack stat ensures it will inflict enough damage on its targets as long as they aren't resistant to its Fire and Flying-type assault.

This makes Moltres one of the top Pokemon to use. It is well worth the candy and stardust invested.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

What to know about Moltres in Pokemon GO

Moltres is one of the best Fire-type attackers in PvE raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Moltres isn't the best Fire-type or Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it blends the benefits of both without losing much capability in either category. It admittedly doesn't have the best durability, as it has fairly middling defense and stamina stats. However, its attack strength makes up for this deficiency.

In many cases, Moltres can melt its targets well before it ever takes a decent amount of damage. This is especially true if its opponent is unshielded, leaving the target open for devastating Charged Moves.

Moltres has some of the most powerful moves in Pokemon GO. Moves like Fire Spin, Fire Blast and Overheat allow it to cook Grass, Ice, Bug and Steel-type Pokemon.

All the while, efficient Flying-type attacks like Wing Attack and Sky Attack give it the power to pile on damage to Bug, Fighting and Grass-type opponents.

Naturally, this means Moltres is almost unmatched when battling Big and Grass-type Pokemon, as both its types match up well against them.

Because its Pokemon GO moves are so beneficial, Moltres is one of the best Pokemon to give a secondary Charge Move. This also expands its utility in PvP battles, giving it better type coverage if it diversifies between its Fire and Flying-type moves.

It's a costly endeavor to be sure, requiring plenty of candy and likely a few TMs, but Moltres won't disappoint its trainer when used tactically.

The biggest obstacle to training Moltres comes from its candy and stardust cost. Candy for Moltres is incredibly hard to come by, making it difficult to power up the Legendary Pokemon. This tends to lead to trainers setting Moltres as their buddy Pokemon and accruing candy by traveling. It may not reward a massive amount of candy. However, small amounts add up over time.

For all but the most dedicated trainers, powering up a rare legendary like Moltres is a time and resource-consuming endeavor.

However, once players have a fully-powered Moltres on their Pokemon GO battle team, they possess an asset that will perform for them for years to come.

