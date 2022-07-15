Moltres weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Currently, a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Moltres has remained one of the most potent Fire and Flying-type fighters in the mobile title. Because of this, trainers will want to have a game plan when taking on this Legendary Pokemon in either raids or PvP.
For Pokemon GO trainers, the good news is that although Moltres is powerful, its dual typing is easily countered. However, doing so will often require Pokemon of comparable CP and stats not to be overwhelmed by Moltres.
It's still a Legendary Pokemon, making it an upper echelon option compared to standard wild Pokemon.
Pokemon GO: Top options to counter Moltres as of July 2022
As a Flying and Fire-type in Pokemon GO, Moltres is weak to Water, Electric, and Rock-type Pokemon and moves. However, of these weaknesses, Rock-type moves deal super effective damage to both Flying and Fire-type Pokemon, making it doubly super effective against Moltres.
If trainers hope to begin picking counters on their battle team, Rock-type Pokemon or those that use Rock-type moves are a great place to start.
However, this does not mean that Water and Electric-type Pokemon aren't viable either. Though they won't deal double super effective damage, dealing standard super effective damage is still significant in Pokemon GO.
Since Moltres doesn't have exceptionally high durability, it can't sustain damage from its weaknesses for long. It can hold up somewhat longer as a raid bost due to the boost it receives, but few Pokemon can handle super effective damage dealt to them for long.
Top Pokemon counters to defeat Moltres
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Manectric
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Terrakion
- Tyranitar
- Tyrantrum
- Gigalith
- Lycanroc
- Aerodactyl
- Landorus
- Alolan Golem
- Golem
- Omastar
- Archeops
- Nihilego
- Regirock
- Aggron
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Zekrom
- Crustle
- Darmanitan
- Carracosta
- Clawitzer
- Thundurus
- Kyogre
- Sudowoodo
- Hippowdon
- Boldore
Top move options to damage Moltres
- Smack Down
- Rock Throw
- Rock Slide
- Rock Wrecker
- Stone Edge
- Ancient Power
- Discharge
- Wild Charge
- Spark
- Charge Beam
- Waterfall
- Surf
- Crabhammer
- Volt Switch
- Thunder Fang
- Thunder Shock
- Thunderbolt
In addition to the listed moves and Pokemon, there are many additional options to counter Moltres in Pokemon GO. As long as trainers stick to exploiting its elemental weaknesses, the Legendary Pokemon should eventually crumple before Pokemon with comparable CP and stats.
However, when dealing with Moltres in raids, trainers will likely want to stock up on items such as Potions and Revives. As a raid boss, it can still take out its opponents thanks to its boosted combat capability, and trainers may need to heal and revive their battle party a few times in the event things go poorly.
However, with enough determination and strong counter-play, Moltres should be defeated in time during a raid situation. If trainers bring along comrades who utilize the appropriate Pokemon and moves, Moltres will fall with plenty of room left on the clock.
Doing so should provide extra Premier Balls to capture the powerful Legendary Bird.