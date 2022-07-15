Moltres weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Currently, a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Moltres has remained one of the most potent Fire and Flying-type fighters in the mobile title. Because of this, trainers will want to have a game plan when taking on this Legendary Pokemon in either raids or PvP.

For Pokemon GO trainers, the good news is that although Moltres is powerful, its dual typing is easily countered. However, doing so will often require Pokemon of comparable CP and stats not to be overwhelmed by Moltres.

It's still a Legendary Pokemon, making it an upper echelon option compared to standard wild Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Top options to counter Moltres as of July 2022

Moltres in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Flying and Fire-type in Pokemon GO, Moltres is weak to Water, Electric, and Rock-type Pokemon and moves. However, of these weaknesses, Rock-type moves deal super effective damage to both Flying and Fire-type Pokemon, making it doubly super effective against Moltres.

If trainers hope to begin picking counters on their battle team, Rock-type Pokemon or those that use Rock-type moves are a great place to start.

However, this does not mean that Water and Electric-type Pokemon aren't viable either. Though they won't deal double super effective damage, dealing standard super effective damage is still significant in Pokemon GO.

Since Moltres doesn't have exceptionally high durability, it can't sustain damage from its weaknesses for long. It can hold up somewhat longer as a raid bost due to the boost it receives, but few Pokemon can handle super effective damage dealt to them for long.

Top Pokemon counters to defeat Moltres

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

Mega Manectric

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Tyrantrum

Gigalith

Lycanroc

Aerodactyl

Landorus

Alolan Golem

Golem

Omastar

Archeops

Nihilego

Regirock

Aggron

Lunatone

Solrock

Zekrom

Crustle

Darmanitan

Carracosta

Clawitzer

Thundurus

Kyogre

Sudowoodo

Hippowdon

Boldore

Top move options to damage Moltres

Smack Down

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Stone Edge

Ancient Power

Discharge

Wild Charge

Spark

Charge Beam

Waterfall

Surf

Crabhammer

Volt Switch

Thunder Fang

Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt

In addition to the listed moves and Pokemon, there are many additional options to counter Moltres in Pokemon GO. As long as trainers stick to exploiting its elemental weaknesses, the Legendary Pokemon should eventually crumple before Pokemon with comparable CP and stats.

However, when dealing with Moltres in raids, trainers will likely want to stock up on items such as Potions and Revives. As a raid boss, it can still take out its opponents thanks to its boosted combat capability, and trainers may need to heal and revive their battle party a few times in the event things go poorly.

However, with enough determination and strong counter-play, Moltres should be defeated in time during a raid situation. If trainers bring along comrades who utilize the appropriate Pokemon and moves, Moltres will fall with plenty of room left on the clock.

Doing so should provide extra Premier Balls to capture the powerful Legendary Bird.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far