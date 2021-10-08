Can you acquire shiny Pupitar in Pokemon GO?

Could trainers be looking at an opportunity to catch a shiny Pupitar in Pokemon GO?

Pupitar is a hot commodity in Pokemon GO for several reasons. It’s one of the rarer Pokemon in the game. In fact, in Generation II, trainers couldn’t even catch Pupitar until they got the Kanto badges and made it to Mt. Silver.

Pupitar is also one of several strong Rock and Ground-types. However, the number one reason to catch this great Pokemon is that it evolves into the gigantic Tyranitar.

Pokemon GO: Shiny Pupitar available during Zarude event

Pupitar does have a chance to be shiny during the Search for Zarude event, which started on 1 October 2021 and will last until 10 October 2021. Trainers won’t be able to catch shiny Pupitar per say; instead they can catch shiny Larvitar and evolve it into Pupitar.

There are two ways trainers can catch shiny Larvitar during the Zarude event. The first is to simply find it in the wild. Larvitar will be appearing frequently during the event, along with several other Pokemon.

Those other Pokemon will be as follows:

Caterpie

Pikachu

Oddish

Diglett

Hoothoot

Combee

Drillbur

Cottonee

Dwebble

Fortunately, all of the Pokemon have a chance at being shiny except for Hoothoot, Combee, Drillbur and Cottonee.

The second way to catch Larvitar is through its Tier 1 Raid battle. Larvitar is a Rock and Ground Pokemon, so trainers should simply bring a Water-type or Grass-type and this Raid battle should be over in seconds. No need to bring other trainers along; Larvitar can easily be beaten solo.

The other Raid bosses that will be appearing in the Zarude event are as follows:

Tier 1: Pikachu, Roggenrola, Foongus, Rufflet

Tier 3: Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, Flygon

Tier 5: Genesect

Mega Tier: Mega Gengar

While it may take a lot of effort (and teammates), it’s highly recommended that trainers try to catch Mega Gengar. When looking at raid counters for Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon like Mewtwo, Giratina Altered, Alakazam, etc., Mega Gengar consistently ranks at the top. It’s simply a Raid boss slayer.

What is the Search for Zarude event?

Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type Pokemong (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Search for Zarude event is celebrating the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. This movie will be centered around Zarude, the new mysterious mythical Pokemon of Generation VIII.

Completing the Special Research for this event will net players a Zarude encounter, so it’s definitely worth a try.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul