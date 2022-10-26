Can Cubone be shiny in Pokemon GO?

While Pokemon GO's Halloween event is currently in full swing, players are beginning to look towards the future for the next celebration, the Día de Muertos celebration. This upcoming event will feature a new wave of Ghost-types for players to find, as well as a variety of other festively appropriate Pokemon.

Considering that the holiday theme typically revolves around the decoration of skeletons, what better creature to make an appearance during the holiday than the original skull-wearing Pokemon, Cubone? Thankfully, players everywhere can expect the beloved Ground-type from the Kanto region to make an appearance.

With Cubone being one of the many creatures to show up throughout the Día de Muertos event for Pokemon GO, many players may be wondering if it is possible to find its rare shiny variant as well. If they are interested in finding a shiny version of this Pokemon, it may help to gather a few tips that would be useful for hunting it.

Tips for finding Shiny Cubone in Pokemon GO

Cubone, as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, lucky trainers will be able to find Shiny Cubone in Pokemon GO. However, no player is guaranteed to find such a rare variation. While there is no way outside of event influence to increase the rate at which a Shiny Pokemon spawns, there are some useful measures that one can take to ease their grind.

The first precaution that players should take before pursuing a shiny hunt in Pokemon GO is to check the weather. While this is useful for staying warm during chilly weather, it also gives players an idea of what creatures can spawn in their area. Since the mobile game reads the local forecast, a quick weather check is always helpful.

Since Cubone is a pure Ground-type, it has the best chance of spawning in Sunny or Clear Weather. If it seems like a nice day outside, this means that it's prime Cubone hunting conditions, but players should always check Pokemon GO as well since there may sometimes be issues when the game mirrors local weather.

Incense is a useful item that players can use to help accelerate the general spawn rate of an area and speed up their shiny hunting process. This item works by attaching itself to the player upon activation. Once attached, it will increase the general spawn rate of the area around the trainer's avatar as long as the player remains mobile.

A similar item that can be used with the same effect is the Lure Module. Unlike the Incense that attaches itself onto the player, Lure Modules are attached to PokeStops and Gyms. Once it's attached, it will greatly increase the spawn rate around those areas. Interested players can use both Lure Modules and Incenses together as their effects stack.

Ultimately, trainers could also choose to wait until the Día de Muertos event starts in Pokemon GO. The event begins on November 1 and will greatly increase Cubone's spawn rate. While the celebration will not directly increase the chances of one spawning, the increased spawn chance will greatly shorten the time a hunt will take.

