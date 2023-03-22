Can Ditto be shiny in Pokemon GO during Let's GO event? (March 2023)

Ditto is one of the most unique and interesting creatures in all of Pokemon GO. Since the Pocket Monster can disguise itself as a variety of creatures in the game, players cannot simply find it on the map view. Instead, they need to find and catch it in its disguised form before it reveals itself to be Ditto.

With the start of the Let's GO event, Ditto has attracted the attention of the mainstream player base once again. The event began on March 21, 2023, and will end on March 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

Ditto is one of the many creatures to receive an increased spawn rate during the Let's GO event. This has led trainers to question whether the Pocket Monster has a shiny form in Pokemon GO.

Niantic is notoriously picky when it comes to the creatures they allow to appear in these rare forms. So, what about Ditto? Can players expect to encounter its shiny form during the Let's GO event in Pokemon GO?

Ditto can be shiny in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the Let's GO event (Image via Niantic)

Thankfully, shiny Ditto is a potential encounter in Pokemon GO. However, the process of adding it to one's collection is far from simple due to its ability to transform into other creatures. With this in mind, there are a few things to remember when hunting for this Pocket Monster.

The most important thing is that shiny Ditto does not take the form of another shiny Pokemon. This means that if players encounter a shiny Pokemon like Grimer in the overworld, it will not transform into a Ditto of any kind.

The only way for trainers to determine if a shiny Ditto has been caught is by capturing every potential disguised creature that the Pocket Monster can currently appear as.

Here is a list of every disguise that Ditto can use in the game right now:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

It is not guaranteed that these Pokemon will turn out to be Ditto upon capturing. As such, players have no choice but to catch every creature for the possibility of finding it. This can take up a ton of storage space since Pokemon GO only allows trainers to have a limited amount of Pocket Monsters in their collection.

The best way to increase the likelihood of a Ditto appearing would be through the use of items that increase the general spawn rate in a given area. Items like the Lure Modules and Incense are cornerstones in every shiny hunter's arsenal, thanks to their ease of acquisition and their long-lasting effect.

Weather also plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn. Since Ditto is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, it benefits from Pokemon GO's weather boosting mechanic the most in partly cloudy weather. However, Starly also benefits from these same conditions, so finding a Ditto in this type of weather is not always guaranteed.

Overall, Ditto is one of the most difficult creatures to shiny hunt in Pokemon GO. However, if players truly wish to collect the Pocket Monster's rare form, they are more than encouraged to do so.

