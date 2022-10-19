Can Drifloon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

As autumnal festivities approach in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world are anticipating an oncoming wave of Ghost-type spawns in the game. One of the creatures they can expect is Sinnoh's resident child-abducting balloon Pokemon, Drifloon.

Many players are wondering whether they will be able to find shiny variants of these creatures since their spawns are certain to increase in the foreseeable future.

So what about Drifloon? Can players expect to find a Shiny Drifloon as they explore the world and collect as many Pokemon as they can? If trainers can get their hands on a Shiny Drifloon, what are some steps they can take to make the process less of a headache to complete?

Shiny Drifloon has been in Pokemon GO since 2018

Shiny Drifloon was added to Pokemon GO during the Halloween event in 2018. It has remained in the game ever since.

With Shiny Drifloon's availability confirmed, players can begin their hunt for it. While the Pokemon does not star in any upcoming Community Day or Spotlight Hours, it is still possible to find it.

The first step in any Pokemon GO shiny hunt is to check the weather. This helps trainers prepare as the northern hemisphere approaches its winter season. It also plays a big role in dictating which creatures can spawn in an area. Given that Drifloon is a Flying and Ghost-type creature, it largely spawns during windy and foggy weather.

Trainers should also make sure that they have enough resources before pursuing a shiny hunt in Pokemon GO. Running into a Shiny Pokemon without any Poke Balls can be devastating.

Players should stock up at the nearest Pokestop or at the in-game store before beginning the hunt to make sure they're prepared.

Having Incense on hand makes hunting for Shiny Pokemon even easier. This item works by attaching itself to the player upon activation. As players walk around, more wild Pokemon will begin to spawn around them. Trainers can acquire Incense through research tasks, Pokestops, and the in-game shop.

Lure Modules are another staple of Pokemon GO's shiny hunts. Much like Incense, they increase the spawn rate of an area but attach themselves to Pokestops instead of the player. Having Lure Modules in an area populated with Pokestops can greatly increase the general spawn rate of the area.

The best way to utilize these items is to attach an Incense to oneself and then leave for an area with an abundance of Pokestops. After securing Lure Modules in each Pokestop, players can patrol the area. Of course, to find Shiny Drifloon, it would be best to do this during windy or foggy weather conditions.

For an even greater chance at catching Shiny Drifloon, players can wait for October 20, 2022, the starting date of 2022's Pokemon GO Halloween event. This is because Drifloon's spawn rate is much higher during the event. The spawn rate increases even further with proper weather conditions. Players will also have more chances to earn Lure Modules and Incense.

