Can Druddigon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

With Pokemon GO's Halloween event coming to an end, many trainers are looking forward to Niantic's next event. For this, players can start looking forward to the mobile title's Dia de Muertos event. This holiday celebration, like any other, comes with its own set of tasks and Raid Bosses.

Druddigon, one of Unova's resident Dragon-types, is one of the Raid Bosses players can expect to encounter throughout the event's duration. While many people recall Unova's more well-known Dragon types, Hydreigon and Haxorus, Druddigon has always remained in the minds of dedicated trainers who decided to give it a try.

Given the chance to capture this mighty dragon, some trainers may want to go above and beyond in terms of which variant they want to encounter. Enter the gleaming form. As experienced trainers will know, Niantic frequently fails to include shiny variants of Pokemon when they first appear, but have they given their player base the opportunity to catch a Shiny Druddigon?

Tips for catching Shiny Druddigon in Pokemon GO

Shiny Druddigon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, players will be able to obtain a Shiny Druddigon in Pokemon GO if they are fortunate enough. However, given that Druddigon will be a Raid Boss in a matter of hours, trainers may have to take a different approach for this shiny hunt, as dragon-types are scarce in many regions, so what can players do?

The first thing to know is that Druddigon is one of three three-star Raid Bosses for the upcoming event, which begins on November 1st. With this in mind, players may need to gather a group of friends for this gleaming hunt, or they may need to invest a substantial amount of coins and money in healing items and Raid Passes.

The possibility of encountering a Druddigon in the wild should not be discounted. Though uncommon, players may come across one if they are fortunate. Due to Druddigon's pure Dragon typing, there will be a higher chance of spawning in a windy area in Pokemon GO.

Many trainers may still prefer to try their luck in the wild rather than spend their resources on Raid Battles. In this regard, using consumable items like Incense and Lure Modules will help immensely. While these items do not increase the chances of spawning a Shiny Pokemon, they do increase the overall spawn rate.

Raid Battles will aid in the arrival of powerful ice-types such as Galarian Darmanitan and Weavile, as well as three or four friends. This will assist in clearing Raids quickly, saving time. However, grinding Raid Battles has its drawbacks in Pokemon GO. While this is the most consistent way to encounter Druddigon, it is also the most expensive.

Overall, the method used to locate a Shiny Druddigon in Pokemon GO is entirely up to the player. Raid Battles are faster, but also more expensive. For wild encounters, the opposite is true. While they are inexpensive, they are not guaranteed to produce Druddigon, let alone a shiny variant.

