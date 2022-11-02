Can Dusclops be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With the release of Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos celebration, trainers across the world are compiling a list of creatures that they need to catch. Whether they need these monsters for their battle team or just want to fill up the Pokedex, the requirements differ from player to player, but others may have another type of creature in mind.

Shiny Pokemon are the most valuable variant throughout every form of media the franchise spans across. This elevated value can be heavily attributed to their sheer rarity. While the odds are much higher than in the main series, Pokemon GO's Shiny Pokemon are still quite the rarity.

This turns the attention to the family of creatures that hold the honor of being the main focus for the mobile game's Dia de Muertos event: Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir. While the choice to catch these monsters in their costumed form is a neat enough addition, trainers may want to know if they can obtain their shiny forms.

Tips for finding Shiny Dusclops in Pokemon GO

Duskull and its evolutions were the pocket monsters of interest for October 2021's Community Day event. On the day this event took place and forever onward, trainers across the globe can find shiny variants of these specters. To make it even better, Niantic added shiny variants for the current costumed forms as well.

Knowing that it is possible to find these creatures in such a rare variant in Pokemon GO, players can now begin to prepare themselves for the hunt. Few may suspect that the first step to every successful hunt is a quick check of the local forecast. Weather plays a huge role in determining what spawns in an area.

Since Dusclops is a pure Ghost-type Pokemon, it will have the highest chance of spawning in Foggy Weather. This being said, given that Dusclops is an evolved Pokemon, trainers will have a better chance of finding a shiny variant of its pre-evolved form, Duskull. After obtaining one of these, players can simply evolve it into Dusclops.

Since Dusclops and family are the focus of Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event, they will have a drastically increased spawn rate already. However, there are a few other ways that players can go about increasing this rate further if they wish to. They can achieve this by using a combination of two items, Incenses and Lure Modules.

Incenses work by attaching themselves to the player for a set duration. Once activated, they will increase the general spawn rate of wild Pokemon around the player as long as they remain active. They can be found in PokeStops or purchased from the in-game store if players are unlucky.

Lure Modules work just like Incense, but the key difference is in the context in which they can be used. Lure Modules work by being attached to PokeStops and Gyms rather than to the player's avatar itself. Given Dusclops' typing, players will have the best luck of finding one if they stick to using the standard variant.

Using both an Incense and a cluster of PokeStops affected by Lure Modules, finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO becomes an easier task. While this does not increase the likelihood of one spawning, it will greatly decrease the amount of time it would take for one to hypothetically spawn.

