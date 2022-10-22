Can Finneon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

Released in Pokemon GO during the Holiday 2018 event, Finneon is a Water-type creature that was introduced in Generation IV. Players have been waiting patiently for some time now for the shiny variant of the winged fish to be made available in-game.

Although not every Pokemon has its shiny version available in the game at the moment, a large number of critters do, and fans love catching them. Gamers will be glad to know Shiny Finneon is finally available in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO enthusiasts love catching shiny variants of their favorite pocket monsters in the popular title. Official events mark the perfect occasion for players to catch them, provided they're lucky enough to come across them.

Shiny Finneon is finally made available in Pokemon GO

Shiny Finneon finally made its debut in the popular smartphone title years after the normal form's release. Niantic revealed that players participating in the Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Taipei will, for the first time, have the opportunity to encounter the special variant of Finneon.

The event is taking place at Da'an Forest Park in Taipei from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. The official information regarding Safari Zone: Taipei mentioned that players would encounter pocket monsters themed around Pokemon Air Adventures, including Flying Pikachu, Snorlax, and Pachirisu.

The arrival of shiny Finneon also means that players can now add a shiny Lumineon to their collection if they evolve the special variant of the former creature. Gamers will require 50 candy for this evolution. Participating players are thus advised to stock up on Pokeballs, Incense, Lure Modules, and Pinap Berries to maximize the amount of Finneon candy they gather in the shortest period of time.

For those of us who are unable to take part in the Safari Zone event, fret not. Once it ends on October 23, everyone around the world will have access to both the shiny Pokemon: Finneon and Lumineon.

Players should keep in mind that the shiny variants of Pokemon do not have any extra added boosts, stat differences, or better movesets over their regular forms. Shiny Pokemon merely present a visual difference, with these critters having a different coloration compared to their normal variants.

Yet, the sheer rarity of coming across a shiny form makes these Pokemon lucrative specimens that players love to catch. To be fair, who would not want a black Charizard or green Dragonite on their team?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers...



pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world!What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers... Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world! What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers... pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… https://t.co/2uPGV7j5Zr

The Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event (Part 2) is currently live in-game, with the festive event marking the debut of Mega Banette in Mega Raids. Part 1 of this year's Halloween celebration started on October 20 and will last till October 27, after which Part 2 will begin.

Halloween 2022 Part 1 also features a double candy haul for catching, hatching, and transferring Pokemon. The five-star raids during the event showcase Altered Forme Giratina, and players have the chance to encounter a shiny variant.

Giratina, if caught between Thursday, October 20, and Tuesday, November 1, will know the featured attack Shadow Force, which will offer 120 power in trainer battles and 140 in Gyms and raids. Players will surely love to pick up the powerhouse before the event ends.

MYSTIC7 @MYSTIC7 New Pokémon GO Halloween map update looks incredible New Pokémon GO Halloween map update looks incredible 🎃 https://t.co/catkHAz80t

Part 2 will mark the debut of certain Pokemon in Halloween attire. Pokemon GO PokeStops and Gyms are already decked out in the holiday spirit. There's a lot in store for Pokemon GO players in the next couple of weeks.

Poll : 0 votes