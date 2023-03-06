Can Gimmighoul and Gholdengo be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Gimmighoul, a mysterious coin-hoarding creature, was first introduced to Pokemon GO players in late 2022. It was later revealed that this Pokemon could be found in the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Now, after Pokemon Day 2023, trainers can capture Gimmighoul and evolve it into Gholdengo using 999 Gimmighoul Coins. However, many players are curious if Gimmighoul and Gholdengo have a shiny form available in Pokemon GO. As of now, the two Paldean creatures do not have a shiny form that can be captured in the mobile game, but it's possible that shiny variants may be added in the future.

But when can Pokemon GO players expect Gimmighoul and Gholdengo's shiny forms to be available?

When to expect Shiny Gimmighoul/Gholdengo in Pokemon GO

While shiny Gimmighoul and Gholdengo may not be present in Pokemon GO yet, it's highly likely that players won't be required to wait too long. Additionally, given the fact that Gimmighoul evolves into Gholdengo, it stands to reason that both creatures' shiny forms will be released at the same time. Niantic hasn't provided any details regarding when exactly this will occur, likely because Gimmighoul/Gholdengo's debut was only a few days ago, but it should only be a matter of time.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out in the world for quite some time now, it may not be a stretch to think that the beloved creatures of the Paldea region may be included in Pokemon GO at some point this year. Creatures from every other generation of the series' games are now present, so the only sensible conclusion is that Paldea's Pocket Monsters are a priority for Niantic in 2023. If this is indeed the case, then Gimmighoul and Gholdengo may receive their shiny forms during or after the unveiling of Paldea's roster. However, they may appear even sooner than that.

Niantic's plans for the ongoing Rising Heroes season have been light, but it wouldn't be surprising if the two coin-loving Pokemon were included in an upcoming event. Though Niantic likely wants to create a buffer between the two creatures' debuts and the reveal of their shiny forms, trainers may want to keep an eye on any upcoming themed events, Community Days, and Spotlight Hours.

While Shiny Gimmighoul and Gholdengo may not be as highly sought after as other shinies in the game, there is still a lot of excitement among Pokemon GO players about their potential release. Fans are hopeful that Niantic will confirm their arrival soon, but in the meantime, there is plenty of content to keep them occupied.

This is all speculation, of course, but given the amount of attention the two creatures have already received, it certainly wouldn't be a stretch to think that following up with shiny forms is an understandable next step for Niantic.

