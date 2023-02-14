Can Heart Trim Furfrou be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Players are eager to catch all the creatures that have an increased spawn rate during the 2023 Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO. Among them, Furfrou, the dog Pokemon from Kalos, stands out as a highly sought-after monster for collectors, and its exclusive cosmetic forms make it an interesting addition to any player's collection.

With the Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO bringing the Heart style for Furfrou, many players are wondering if they will be able to catch this new form of the creature in its rare shiny variant. However, the answer to whether or not players can catch a Shiny Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokemon GO is not a simple yes or no. Shiny Furfrou can be caught in the wild, but it is currently impossible to find it with any special trim.

Tips for finding Shiny Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokemon GO

Furfrou as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the main series, you need to have Furfrou styled in order for it to have any sort of trim. This means that you will first need to find a Shiny Furfrou before you can find a Shiny Heart Trim Furfrou. Once you catch a Shiny Furfrou, you will need 25 Furfrou candies and 10,000 stardust. You can grind for the candies by using Rare Candies or you can farm for them by registering Furfrou as your Buddy Pokemon.

Finding Furfrou in Pokemon GO can be a challenge, but Niantic has made it easier for players by featuring it in 1-star Raid Battles. These raids are relatively easy and can be completed solo, making them an ideal choice for those who want to grind without having to seek help from others. However, participating in these battles requires the use of raid passes, which can quickly become expensive.

Players looking to hunt for a Shiny Furfrou through wild encounters may need to tilt the odds in their favor to get one to spawn. Thankfully, Pokemon GO has a lot of features that can make doing this much easier. The first step is to make sure the weather is agreeable for finding Normal-type Pokemon.

Normal-type Pokemon spawn more frequently in partly cloudy weather. As such, you can find an area experiencing such conditions, and this will make finding Normal-types like Furfrou much easier. Next, you will need to set a patrol route using Lure Modules and then equip an Incense.

Once you find a Shiny Furfrou through any of the methods, you can change the Shiny Furfrou's trim. This can be done from the creature's status screen. The option to do so will appear where the Evolve button is located for other Pokemon.

