Can Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Kyurem has been in Pokemon GO since July 2020, and the Unovan Dragon/Ice-type creature has remained popular ever since. It appears in the game every so often, typically as a raid boss. However, players may be curious as to whether it has a shiny form available.

The good news is that Kyurem has a shiny form available in Pokemon GO, which was released during 2021's Holiday event. This means as long as players can encounter Kyurem in some way, there's a small chance that it could appear in its shiny form.

Granted, this will likely require several attempts since most shiny Pokemon don't appear easily. However, there's a great opportunity to catch shiny Kyurem arriving on December 23, 2022, with the Winter Holiday event.

How to encounter and possibly catch shiny Kyurem during Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday Part 2 event

Shiny Kyurem as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The second part of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event will begin on December 23, 2022, and last until December 31, 2022.

During this second leg of the Holiday event, trainers will be able to find Kyurem as a 5-star raid boss. By defeating Kyurem in raids multiple times and catching it afterward, players gain the potential to encounter its shiny form.

Since this legendary ice dragon isn't appearing in the wild or as a research reward during the event, trainers will need to stock up on raid passes and battle it repeatedly.

Fortunately, the Winter Holiday event will last until the end of 2022, so there's plenty of time to potentially encounter shiny Kyurem. Additionally, Pokemon GO players who capture Kyurem during this leg of the event will notice that Kyurem possesses the Charged Move Glaciate.

Regardless, trainers will need to assemble a few friends and plenty of Pokemon capable of countering Kyurem to defeat it quickly and effectively.

For an optimal counter-strategy to Kyurem in Pokemon GO, trainers should utilize Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves/Pokemon. This is to ensure it sustains plenty of super-effective damage.

The sooner Kyurem falls in battle, the sooner players can rack up tons of rewards and attempt to catch the powerful Unovan Legendary Pokemon. While there's no way to force or guarantee a shiny Kyurem's appearance, determined trainers should be able to find one if they keep running 5-star raids during the event.

It goes without saying that Pokemon GO players will want to prepare as much as possible before the second part of the Winter Holiday begins. This means stockpiling healing items like Potions and Revives, gathering raid passes and a location to collect more when needed, and powering up Pokemon to prepare them for raiding.

It's important to note that if trainers don't manage to capture shiny Kyurem during the upcoming Winter Holiday, they shouldn't worry. This Legendary Pokemon is sure to re-appear in some form or fashion once 2023 is underway. It's unclear when this will occur, but Niantic is fairly forthcoming about upcoming events and promotions well before they begin.

Hopefully, Kyurem will figure considerably into 2023's content schedule, especially since it's been confirmed that it will be able to fuse its DNA with Reshiram and Zekrom.

