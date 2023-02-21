Can Latios and Latias be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

With the intermission phase of the Pokemon GO 2023 GO Tour: Hoenn in full swing, Niantic has introduced a new event called the Primal Rumblings to keep trainers engaged. This event is aimed at providing an opportunity for players who may not be able to participate in the GO Tour to catch some high-value Hoenn region Pokemon. One such catch is the legendary duo, Latios and Latias. While these Pokemon are already powerful, some trainers may be looking for their coveted Shiny variants.

Shiny Pokemon are highly sought-after in Pokemon GO, and Niantic is known for making them difficult to come by. So many trainers are wondering if they can catch a Shiny version of Latios and Latias during the Primal Rumblings event. The answer is yes, but the chances of encountering one are quite low. Nonetheless, trainers who manage to catch one will have a truly special addition to their Pokemon collection.

Tips for finding Shiny Latios and Latias in Pokemon GO

Latios as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic has officially confirmed that players who challenge Latios and Latias to Raid Battles in Pokemon GO throughout the Primal Rumblings event will have a chance to find them in their shiny variants. However, this comes with its own set of complications as well as its own grinding methods.

The first thing you will need to know before you embark on your shiny hunt is that Latios and Latias can currently only be obtained through Mega Raid Battles. These are the most challenging out of the standard variety of raids, and as such, will require much more strategy and resources compared to others.

To ensure you're prepared for raid battles, you'll need to have a sufficient number of raid passes available. These passes are required for each attempt at the raids. While you can get one raid pass for free every day by spinning the photo disc at a nearby gym, you may also need to purchase additional passes, which cost $1 each.

You will also need a plentiful supply of medical items, such as Max Potions and Max Revives. While they are easier to obtain than raid passes since they can be found at any Pokestop, you may need to visit Pokemon GO's in-app store to purchase additional supplies. You will need to spend $1 for a bundle of Max Potions or Max Revives.

Since Mega Raids are the hardest to take on, you will definitely need a group of other trainers who are willing to grind out these raids along with you. Various social media platforms and forums like Facebook, Discord, Twitter, and Reddit host message boards for those looking for raid partners in Pokemon GO.

Since Mega Latios and Mega Latias are both Dragon and Psychic-types, you will need to make sure you bring suitable counters. Shadow Weavile and Shadow Mamoswine are some of the best choices as they can deal great amounts of damage while being able to tank most of the Raid Bosses' attacks.

