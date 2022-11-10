Can Lickitung be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With the highly anticipated Greedy Gluttons event finally arriving on Pokemon GO's live servers, fans everywhere are eager for a chance to catch the new Ultra Beast, Guzzlord. However, some may overlook the increased spawn rate of some of the more rare and underestimated Normal-type stamina tanks in the metagame.

While players may have already noticed the new boost to Snorlax's spawn rate, some trainers may want to try something new. Enter Lickitung, one of the original 151 Pokemon that most trainers have forgotten about. Introduced as one of the more unusual designs of this generation, Lickitung is well-known for its evolution that it received in the fourth generation.

Some trainers may not be satisfied with adding just any old Lickitung to their collection, and will want to take things to the next level by obtaining its shiny variant. Given how sporadic Niantic is with the release of these rare variations of different Pokemon, not every Shiny Pokemon is available in Pokemon GO.

Tips for finding Shiny Lickitung in Pokemon GO

Luckily for the shiny hunters out there, Shiny Lickitung has been a part of Pokemon GO for quite some time. Its presence during the Greedy Gluttons event has also been confirmed on the mobile game's official website. However, the only way that trainers will be able to find a Lickitung is through random chances.

This can be quite difficult for some trainers as it is currently classified as being one of the rarest spawns for the event. Nevertheless, it is possible to hunt for a shiny version of it under the right conditions. Preparing for a shiny hunt is much easier in comparison to the hunt itself as it only requires a few items as well as waiting for the right time.

The first thing that every trainer should do before beginning their hunt, a step that generally goes underappreciated, is to check the local forecast. Just like in the main series, the weather of an area plays a large role in determining what can spawn in a given area. This becomes even more important considering Lickitung's rarity.

Given Lickitung's pure Normal typing, it spawns the most in Partly Cloudy Weather conditions. While not required for a shiny hunt, given Lickitung's rarity during this event, any boost to the likelihood of it spawning will be helpful in shortening the time it would take for one to appear before applying item bonuses.

As for item bonuses, one of the required items that trainers should bring for their shiny hunts in Pokemon GO is Incense. Incenses are a vital part of any shiny hunt as they drastically increase the general spawn rate of an area as long as the player it is attached to remains mobile, which is especially useful in lenghty patrols.

Another item that trainers will want to pair with their Incense is the Lure Module. In Pokemon GO, Lure Modules function similarly to Incenses. The key difference between the two is that Lure Modules are attached to Pokestops and Gyms rather than the player's avatar itself. These items help with establishing a patrol route in urban areas.

Overall, the most important part of any shiny hunt in Pokemon GO is patience. Trainers are never guaranteed a Shiny Pokemon, so having the patience to sit through the tedious grind will surely bear fruit at some point.

Poll : 0 votes