Can Litwick be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Litwick is set to have its own Pokemon GO Community on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This Community Day will see the long-awaited debut of Litwick's shiny form.

While it is a prominent Pokemon during the Festival of Lights, its shiny is not available outside of Community Day as of now.

Trainers will need to get ready for the three-hour Pokemon GO event with Incense, Poke Balls, Berries, and plenty of Pokemon storage. The lucky ones might come across a shiny Litwick or two.

Shiny Litwick will debut during its October 2022 Community Day in Pokemon GO

Litwick was added to Pokemon GO during the A Unova Unveiling event on September 16, 2019. Over three years later, trainers will finally get a chance to catch its shiny variant.

This means that when it evolves into Lampent with 25 Candy and then into Chandelure with 100 Candy, both of its evolutions will also be in their shiny forms. This is something fans have been demanding for quite some time.

When comparing the normal Litwick to its shiny variation, players will notice a change in its flame and eyes. The majority of its body remains white, but its flame goes from purple to blue and its eyes from yellow to green.

Tips for catching a shiny Litwick in Pokemon GO

PoGoFerro @PoGoFerro #PokemonGO #ShinyPokemon Shiny Xerneas and Shedinja AND Litwick community day!? October has me sweating Shiny Xerneas and Shedinja AND Litwick community day!? October has me sweating 🔥✨ #PokemonGO #ShinyPokemon https://t.co/h2cQlEboP6

The Community Day is the only way to catch a shiny Litwick as of right now. Thankfully, there will be plenty of opportunities for trainers to do so during the three hours on October 15.

Trainers will want to maximize these opportunities by using some of the following tips to their advantage:

Purchase a ticket to the Special Research story for $1.00 USD

The Special Research story will provide additional Litwick encounters for more shiny chances

Use an Incense to attract more Litwick in-game, as they last for three hours during the event

Camp at a PokeStop and place down a Lure Module to also attract more Litwick for three hours

Use Razz Berries and Golden Razz Berries during an encounter with a shiny to increase the catch rate

Use an Ultra Ball with a Nice, Great, or Excellent Curveball Throw to further increase the catch rate

Participate in Bonus Raid Battles against Lampent for five hours after the Community Day ends to see a mass of Litwick appear within a 300-meter radius after victory for 30 minutes (with the same shiny odds as during the Community day)

Tap on every single Litwick that appears to start an encounter to make sure a shiny is not missed at all during the Community Day

It is unknown when shiny Litwick will be available again in Pokemon GO once the Community Day is over. Trainers will need to make the most of this event to catch a plethora of shiny Litwick.

They can then evolve it into Chandelure. With that, they'll be able to show it off in the GO Battle League, as Chandelure is a very powerful battler across multiple Leagues and Cups.

