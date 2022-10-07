When does Festival of Lights 2022 start in Pokemon GO?

The Festival of Lights in Pokemon GO is a time to strengthen bonds with other trainers and Pokemon partners.

The event is set to have several bonuses, Pokemon debuts, and a special treat for those who play at night. Specific Pokemon will glow during the nighttime while the festival is active.

Trainers who are looking to participate in the Festival of Lights won't have to wait much longer, as the event will arrive in a week.

The Festival of Lights in Pokemon GO will kick off on October 14, 2022

Encounter and catch illuminating Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event running from October 14 to October 17, 2022.



It's time to strengthen your bonds with those around you—including your Pokémon!

Encounter and catch illuminating Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event running from October 14 to October 17, 2022.

The Festival of Lights will begin on October 14, 2022, at 10 am local time and will run until October 17, 2022, at 8 pm local time. This gives trainers more than a single weekend to participate in the festivities and catch plenty of Pokemon.

The Festival of Lights is a part of the Season of Light and follows the Fashion Week and Evolving Stars events. The latter is currently active, bringing a new part to the Season of Light Special Research mission and the debut of Cosmoem.

The Festival of Lights will have a couple of Pokemon GO debuts of its own. It will also feature several themed Raids, Eggs, and wild encounters. Additionally, event bonuses will be active.

What to expect during Festival of Lights 2022

There's a lot to experience and take in during the short few days of the Festival of Lights 2022. Here are the highlights of what players can expect from the event:

The event will see the debut of Morelull and its evolution Shiinotic.

The debuting Pokemon will not be available in their shiny forms but will glow at night during the event.

There will be an increased chance of encountering shiny Chinchou in the wild.

Several rare Pokemon will appear more frequently through Incense usage.

A catch-focused Timed Research mission will take place throughout the Festival of Lights.

There should be many opportunities to catch the creatures debuting in Pokemon GO, along with the shinies available during the event. Trainers should load up on Poke Balls and Incenses to make the most of the Festival of Lights.

Other upcoming Pokemon GO events

The Festival of Lights isn't the only event that trainers can look forward to. There are quite a few events on the schedule. They will take advantage of the upcoming seasons, including Halloween.

Here are some of the most anticipated events coming to the mobile title:

Litwick Community Day (October 15)

Midsdreavus Spotlight Hour (October 18)

Halloween Event (October 20)

Safari Zone: Taipei (October 20)

Dratini Community Day (November 5)

Safari Zone: Singapore (November 18)

These are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more Raid hours, Raid days, Spotlight Hours, GO Battle League Cups, and Research Breakthrough missions that are set to arrive in the near future.

Activities will not be lacking in Pokemon GO as 2022 starts to wind down. This will all likely culminate with a massive New Year's event that will set the tone for 2023.

