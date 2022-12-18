Can Litwick be shiny in Pokemon GO's December Community Day 2022?

As 2022 comes to a close, Niantic has unveiled its plans for the last Pokemon GO Community Day of the season. This upcoming event gives players another chance to get their hands on some rare creatures featured in Community Day events throughout the year.

One of the many Pokemon you can find throughout the event's duration is the Candle Pokemon, Litwick. With trainers being able to catch such a high number of this rare Ghost-type, many may feel tempted to hunt for the rare shiny variant of Unova's resident soul-stealing tea light Pokemon.

Maintaining track of every possible encounter can be challenging with so many different creatures players can find during this end-of-the-year event. Thankfully, players can use the following tips to look for a Shiny Litwick in Pokemon GO.

Locating Shiny Litwick in Pokemon GO is a challenge

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's December 2022 Community Day (Image via Niantic)

Thankfully, like every creature encountered throughout the December 2022 Community Day in Pokemon GO, Litwick can be found in its shiny variant. However, with such a vast catalog of creatures that can make an appearance, this can complicate matters for those just wanting a Shiny Litwick.

One measure you can take to ensure that Litwick is more likely to spawn is to check the local weather quickly. Much like the main series, the weather in certain areas greatly determines what creatures can spawn there. In Pokemon GO, this is called a "Weather Boost."

Given Litwick's dual Ghost and Fire typing, it boosts spawn chances during sunny and foggy weather. Given that Galarian Zigzagoon and Deino will also receive a heightened spawn chance in foggy weather, it will be best to shiny hunt for a Litwick in sunny weather, as it is the only creature to receive a boost in that condition.

Players can also use a couple of consumable items to decrease the time it would take for a Shiny Litwick to hypothetically spawn in Pokemon GO. The first of these items is the Lure Module. The Lure Module works by attaching to Pokestops and Gyms to increase the general spawn rate around the said area.

Lure Modules can be used in tandem with the Incense consumable to increase the general spawn rate of an area. This item attaches itself to the player upon being used and works similarly to the Lure Module. The key difference is that the Incense will only increase the spawn rate around the player if they move.

These items can be found in Pokestops and Gyms by spinning their photo disks. For those who may not be very lucky when trying to find them, they can also be purchased from the app's in-game store. They can be purchased with Pokecoins earned by defending Gyms or purchasing.

