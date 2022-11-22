Can Lunatone be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Lunatone has been a part of Pokemon GO for quite some time and is set to return to the wild in large numbers, thanks to an upcoming event. From November 23-28, 2022, the mobile title will be in full swing for the Astral Eclipse event, which features plenty of sun/moon-themed creatures.

Since Lunatone is returning to the fore as part of the event, some Pokemon GO trainers are likely wondering if it has a shiny form that can be obtained. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as Lunatone received its shiny form during the Equinox event in 2019. Due to this, trainers should be able to search for and find a Shiny Lunatone if they're lucky. The good news is that the Astral Eclipse event is an excellent opportunity to capture a Shiny Lunatone.

Catching Shiny Lunatone in Pokemon GO during Astral Eclipse

Lunatone and its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers can take part in the Astral Eclipse event and find Lunatone appearing much more often in the wild. The event will begin on November 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. Several other Pokemon (such as Solrock, Staryu, Alolan Vulpix, and more) will also have an increased spawn rate, but Lunatone will certainly be in the mix.

Tips to find Shiny Lunatone in Pokemon GO during the Astral Eclipse event:

You should constantly be on the move. As you progress through a given area, the game is given an opportunity to refresh Pokemon spawns in your area. If you can find high-population areas, these should also provide more spawns than rural locations. If you're having trouble with local spawns, it may be time to use an Incense item. This will increase local spawns around you as you move for one hour. A Pokemon will appear every minute or 200 meters traversed while you're moving and the Incense is active. If the Incense is active and you're standing still, a Pokemon will appear every five minutes, but this isn't necessarily the most efficient use of the item. If all else fails, it may be time to attach a standard Lure Module to a Pokestop. This will attract Pokemon to a given stop for 30 minutes. Keep in mind that Incense and Lure Modules can be used in tandem to maximize your search.

Be sure to tap on every Lunatone that spawns before it disappears, as it will likely take several encounters to find a shiny during this Pokemon GO event. Fortunately, the Astral Eclipse event won't end until November 28, 2022 at 8:00 pm local time, giving you plenty of time to search for Lunatone. Some players may need the extra time, as the chances of shinies appearing can be quite small even if you've found a specific Pokemon several times over.

However, diligent trainers will be looking forward to using the opportunity to find Shiny Lunatone. Some players are well-known to be shiny hunters, sniffing out any and all shiny Pokemon that can be found to expand their collection of rare creatures. With five days to find a shiny, Pokemon GO players will want to work at a steady pace.

