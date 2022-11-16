Can Munchlax be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Munchlax has been a fixture in Pokemon GO of late because it fits the theme of the Greedy Gluttons event, as it loves to eat as much as it can. This prepares the Pokemon for its evolution, where it becomes the massive Snorlax.

Since Munchlax has been part of Greedy Gluttons, Pokemon GO trainers are likely curious whether it has a shiny form available. Fortunately for them, the answer is yes.

However, trainers will want to stick to a specific method to acquire a shiny Munchlax, as it isn't a boosted spawn in the wild during Greedy Gluttons. Instead, trainers will want to make plenty of friends and exchange plenty of gifts to receive 7-kilometer eggs.

At the moment, acquiring a shiny Munchlax will require plenty of hatched 7km eggs.

Hatching a Shiny Munchlax in Pokemon GO

To take advantage of the chance to acquire a shiny Munchlax during Greedy Gluttons, players will want to incubate and hatch as many 7km eggs as they can get their hands on. These eggs cannot be received from spinning Pokestops or other methods, meaning the only way to obtain them is to receive them from gifts provided by your fellow players.

For that reason, it's ideal to stock up on Incubators and add plenty of players to your friends list to ensure you can open plenty of gifts.

Open any and all gifts you can from other players to receive a 7km egg. You'll know the egg's a 7km egg since it's colored yellow and pink, much like gifts are. Place your egg in an Incubator. By default, players have access to a standard Red Incubator, but it's possible to obtain Blue Incubators and purchase Super Incubators via the in-game shop. These Incubators can reduce the amount of distance you have to travel to hatch the egg. With a standard Incubator, you'll need to traverse at least 7km. However, this can be achieved easier by activating Adventure Sync in your settings, which will keep track of your distance traveled even when you don't have Pokemon GO open. Eventually, the 7km egg will hatch, or you'll receive a notification that the egg has hatched if the game isn't open. All you need to do in this case is open the game and witness which Pokemon you received from your egg.

Keep in mind that during Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event, 7km eggs can also hatch into Cherubi and Gible. The more eggs you can hatch with 7km trips, the more chances you have at hatching Munchlax. Because shinies are rare, simply hatching one Munchlax likely won't be enough.

Just keep hatching as many 7km eggs as you can, as every egg of this variety received during Greedy Gluttons has a small chance of hatching a shiny Munchlax.

Once Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event has ended on November 17, 2022, don't worry! Every 7km egg you receive from a friend during the event can still hatch a Munchlax (or its shiny form) well after the event has transpired.

