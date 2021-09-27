Can Perrserker be shiny in Pokemon GO?

While it might require a lot of luck, there is a chance to get shiny Perrserker in Pokemon GO.

Perrserker was definitely one of the biggest surprises of Generation VIII. Among many other Pokemon, Meowth was given a Galarian Form. Instead of Persian, this Meowth evolved into the Steel-type Perrserker. Along with the new typing came new moves and an interesting new design.

Generation VIII Pokemon gets shiny form available through eggs

Galarian Meowth is one of several Pokemon that will be hatching from 7km eggs. Fortunately, all of the 7km hatches have a chance to be shiny, including Galarian Meowth, who can evolve into shiny Perrserker.

The 7km eggs are a good bet to hatch regional variants. Typically, these eggs hatch Alolan and Galarian forms.

Perrserker usually has a silver coating along with its black body. Its shiny trades in the silver for a gold coating, giving a splash of color to what is typically a greyscale design.

Meowth is lucky in that it is the only Pokemon to receive two regional forms. In Generation VII, Meowth received an Alolan form that, like Rattata, changed it from Normal-type to Dark-type. This Meowth would evolve into Alolan Persian, which was used on Nabu’s team in Pokemon Sun and Moon, as well as its sequels.

Despite its mediocre stats, Perrserker can be a niche pick in the Great League meta. It gets 195 base Attack, and a Steel-type Pokemon is always welcome on any team. Perrserker also gets a vast movepool, with access to moves like Play Rough, Close Combat, Foul Play, Shadow Claw and Iron Head.

Fortunately, almost all of the other regional variants will be hatching from 7km eggs as well. Several of these Pokemon can be useful in PvP modes as well as Raids on occasion.

Here is a list of which specific Pokemon will be hatching from these eggs currently:

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Digglet

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Farfetche’d

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Stunfisk

Edited by R. Elahi