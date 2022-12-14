Can Pidgey be shiny in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

The end of Season of Light in Pokemon GO has started the season of Mythical Wishes on the platform. Trainers have much to conquer with new bonuses, research breakthrough encounters, wild spawn changes, and many more events. Marking the debut of XXS and XXL Pokemon, Mythical Wishes brings a new perspective to the game.

Mythical Wishes starts on Thursday, December 1, at 10 am local time and will continue to run until Wednesday, March 1 at 10 am local time. Pokemon GO trainers have a long list of monsters available this new season, with most being shiny compatible.

Pidgey is one of the Pocket Monsters appearing in the wild this season. Additionally, as seasons change, many other fighters will appear in different areas worldwide. Below is everything you need to know about catching Pidgey and its shiny variant this season.

Steps to get a Shiny Pidgey in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Pidgey is one of the earliest Pokemon introduced in the franchise and has some associated fame. The fighter is an existence that evolves into a Pidgeotto and then a powerful Pidgeot as its final evolution. With the new season of Pokemon GO, trainers have another window of opportunity to get their hands on a Shiny Pidgey on the platform. But the question remains as to where they should start.

The Mythical Wishes season has brought several area-specific encounters in different parts of the world. Cities, forests, mountains, beaches & water, along with the northern and southern hemispheres, have featured encounters enlisted to them.

One of these featured encounters is Pidgey, available in the city areas of the globe. The most impressive part is that you can easily hunt for its shiny counterpart due to its boosted spawn rate. Also, for the first time in Pokemon GO, lucky trainers can encounter Shiny Snowy and Sunny Form Castform.

There are also two different items that you can use to increase the odds of spawning a Shiny Pidgey in the city areas. These items can be found through Pokestops or bought from the in-game store.

Pokemon GO trainers can attach Incense to themselves as they search for Shiny fighters. This can drastically boost the rate of Pokemon spawning for a specific period of time wherever the trainer goes.

Along with Incense, players can also use Lure Modules as they work identically; the only difference is that they attach to PokeStops and Gyms rather than the trainer.

These Lure Modules drastically increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area of effect. One can also stack the effects of these two items and further boost the probability of encountering a Shiny Pidgey in the wild.

The best way to encounter any Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is to figure out the weather conditions for a specific Pocket Monster. Pidgey is boosted by partly cloudy and windy weather, and using Lures on various Pokestops along an activated Incense can increase their spawn rates drastically. The higher the spawn rate, the higher the chances of encountering its shiny counterpart.

