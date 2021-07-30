Can you play Pokemon Unite on PC?

Pokemon fans and MOBA fans alike are wondering whether they can play Pokemon Unite on PC.

This recently released game has been quite popular in the last few weeks and it brings the Pokemon universe into a title that works like most MOBAs. It has a growing roster, with familiar faces like Charizard and Greninja (as well as Pikachu, of course).

The game has picked up some popularity, and as a result, fans are now hoping that the game will be playable on their PCs.

How can gamers play the popular Pokemon Unite MOBA on PC?

As of now, there is no official way to play Pokemon Unite on PC, but there is a way the game can be run on computers. Nintendo intends for this game to be played on Nintendo Switch and mobile, and haven’t yet announced any plans to be expanding that.

Since it is a mobile game, though, it is possible to play the mobile version through a computer. To do this, players will need an emulator for mobile games.

Not only can mobile emulators be used, but there are some Nintendo Switch emulators that gamers can use instead. Right now, Yuzu is the most popular emulator out there.

The Yuzu app was created by the same developers behind Citra, another emulator for the Nintendo 3DS. Gamers can play most of the popular Switch games on the app, including Splatoon 2, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After downloading the app, Pokemon Unite fans are going to want to look for a file for the game online. This will be a nsp or xci file in all likelihood. From there, gamers can simply enjoy the game as they would any other PC title.

Being able to play Pokemon Unite on PC is something many gamers not only want, but expect. Most MOBAs are typically played on PC, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and Smite. In the future, though, there just might be a Steam port or other official method to play Pokemon Unite on PC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul