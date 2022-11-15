Can Porygon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With the Spotlight Hour Event for Pokemon GO taking place on November 15, trainers everywhere are getting prepared for their opportunity to catch the rare Pocket Monster. However, some dedicated players may feel the need to go above and beyond in terms of adding to their collection, and may want a Shiny Porygon.

Shiny Pokemon have been a part of the franchise since the second generation, being spearheaded by the Red Gyarados inhabiting Johto's Lake of Rage. Ever since then, this variety of the namesake creatures have been the talk of the town thanks to their high rarity alone.

Given Niantic's reputation of not releasing every Shiny Pokemon alongside its standard variant, doing a bit of research before committing to a hunt in Pokemon GO is usually the first step many trainers take. So what about Porygon? Can lucky players get their hands on its rare altered colors?

Tips for finding Shiny Porygon in Pokemon GO

Thanks to a Community Day event in 2020, Porygon and its evolutionary family's rare shiny variants have been available in Pokemon GO ever since. It has also been confirmed that the critter's special variant is a possible encounter for the approaching Porygon Spotlight Hour event.

With this in mind, trainers can begin to gear up for a shiny hunt. The best time to start this endeavor would be during the upcoming Spotlight Hour, which starts at 6:00 PM local time on Tuesday, November 15. Incenses and Lure Modules are crucial items to keep on standby to increase the already high spawn rate.

While there is no way for trainers themselves to increase the likelihood of encountering a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, they can decrease the time it would take for one to hypothetically spawn. These two items in conjunction are the keys to achieving this effect. With a bit of luck, multiple special variants may be encountered.

The right weather conditions can also greatly increase the spawn rate of a certain elemental type in Pokemon GO. Since Porygon is a pure Normal-type, partly cloudy weather works best to increase its spawn rates. While this boost may seem miniscule compared to the Spotlight Hour increase, it will also increase the combat power of each Porygon captured.

As previously mentioned, it is crucial for trainers to stock up on spawn-rate-boosting items like Incenses and the standard variant of Lure Modules. These items can be found at any Pokestop or they can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store. Certain tasks can grant them to players as well.

Having a group of likeminded trainers can make shiny hunting not only more fun, but more efficient as well. With more fans on the same search, the amount of Lures a party can dispurse greatly increases. On top of increasing that, this can also open up opportunities to challenge Raid Battles while hunting, which can be a nice change of pace during a hunt.

In summary, lucky trainers can find Shiny Porygon both during the upcoming Spotlight Hour as well as out in the wild in Pokemon GO. Good luck to those who intend on hunting this rare variant.

