Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour November 15: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

A new week begins in Pokemon GO and that means another Spotlight Hour for players to sink their teeth into. The periodic event marks the perfect opportunity for Poke enthusiasts to catch the featured pocket monster during the course of the event. This week will see the increased appearance of the 'Virtual Pokemon,' Porygon.

Pokemon GO has remained popular amongst its large player base years after its release. Regular events, seasonal celebrations, and new additions have consistently engaged existing players while enticing new ones to join. The past few weeks have seen a couple of such exciting features being introduced to the game, including gold PokeStops.

Porygon will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on November 15

The upcoming Spotlight Hour is set to take place on Tuesday, November 15, between 6 pm and 7 pm local time, which lets players from around the world participate in the event. The featured Pokemon for this week's Spotlight Hour is Porygon, a Normal-type critter that was introduced back in Generation 1, and will have an increased spawn rate for the hour.

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 15, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Porygon appearing in the wild, and you'll earn double candy from catching Pokémon.

The unique pocket monster is an artificial Pokemon created out of a programming code sporting a polyhedral head and a pink and blue color theme. According to Bulbapedia, the moves Conversion and Conversion 2 are learned only by Porygon and its evolved forms

Players can evolve from Porygon to Porygon2, which requires 25 candy and an Upgrade. The pocket monster can further be evolved by gamers to Porygon-Z with 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone. The higher-than-usual spawn rate during the Spotlight Hour will allow players to gather enough candy for both evolutions, provided they have both special items.

For the Porygon Spotlight Hour, lucky players may encounter the shiny variant of the featured Pokemon during the course of the event. Shiny Porygon sports a different hue than its normal form, which makes it a unique catch for players to treasure. They can also evolve it into shiny variants of Porygon2 and Porygon-Z.

Furthermore, we will have the added incentive of a 2x catch candy for this week's Spotlight Hour. The event bonus will further help Pokemon GO gamers accumulate the required amount of candy to make both evolutions.

Players are also advised to utilize various items like Incense (to increase spawn rate), Lucky Eggs (to have more XP earned), and Star Piece (to earn more Stardust). They should also ensure that they have enough free space in their Pokemon Storage Box and a large number of Pokeballs.

Here's a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November.

November has already seen Duskull and Croagunk appear during the Spotlight Hour, while Petilil and Hoothoot are slated to appear in the weeks following Porygon. Pokemon GO players will surely love to catch the featured pocket monsters.

