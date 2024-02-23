Can you ready up in solo raids in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO, the title that has taken the world by storm since its release in 2016, continues to evolve, adding new features and updates to keep its community of trainers engaged. A recent buzz in the Pokemon GO community revolves around the ability to ready up in solo raids, a feature that fans have been anticipating for a while. Reddit user u/str4t0s_yt shed light further light on this by sharing their experience of being able to ready up during a solo raid, sparking curiosity within the community.

Pokemon GO: Reddit discussion delves deep into the ability to ready up in Solo Raids

There's a burning question in the Pokemon GO community about whether Solo Raids' ready up feature is newly introduced or an old one that had gone unnoticed.

According to the community's response, it appears to be a fresh update that is slowly being rolled out to players. Some trainers have had access to this feature for a short period, while others are just beginning to notice it.

Community Response

From the discussion, it's clear that the feature allows players to bypass the usual waiting time in solo raids. Typically, trainers would have to wait for the countdown timer, which could last up to 120 seconds, before starting a raid battle.

With the new ready up feature, players can initiate the battle much sooner, reportedly after a 30-second wait, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing the gaming experience.

The feature rollout seems to be gradual and somewhat random, with some players having access while others do not. It's not clear what criteria are being used for the rollout, leading to mixed feelings in the Pokemon GO community.

The ability to ready up in solo raids is seen as a game-changer by several players. It not only saves time for those looking to effectively complete raids in Pokemon GO quickly, but also makes the title more accessible for players who are on the move, such as passengers in a vehicle, allowing them to participate in raids without lengthy wait times.

The reaction to this update has been largely positive. Players have shared stories of how this feature has made their raiding experience more enjoyable and efficient.

Whether it's avoiding the awkward wait alone at a local spot or being able to participate in more raids within a shorter span, the feedback indicates that this update has been a welcome change.

While the feature is still rolling out and not available to all players yet, it represents a significant improvement in the gameplay experience, especially for those who frequently engage in solo raids.

As Niantic continues to update and improve Pokemon GO, features like these demonstrate the company's commitment to listening to its community and enhancing the game for everyone.

