Can Roselia be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Pokemon GO's Dia de Meurtos event has finally taken over the game after the conclusion of the Halloween festivities.

The event began on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and will run until Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

Roselia is one of the many creatures with increased spawn rates during the Dia de Muertos event. The Pokemon has seen a drastic rise in value following the release of its evolution, Roserade. Since its arrival, Roserade has been one of the first options that players consider when they need a powerful Grass or Poison-type Pokemon.

Some trainers may not be satisfied with catching just any Roselia. A dedicated few may take it upon themselves to go above and beyond and try to find its shiny variant.

Fortunately for players, Roselia was the spotlight creature of the Community Day event in February 2021. This means that the Pokemon, its pre-evolved form, and its evolution can all be found in their shiny variants.

Tips for finding shiny Roselia in Pokemon GO

Andrew Goldfarb @garfep



#PokemonGo found a shiny roselia on the way to the airport found a shiny roselia on the way to the airport ✨🌹✨#PokemonGo https://t.co/8sesm4jS8k

The first step to every successful shiny hunt in Pokemon GO is a quick check of the forecast. Though it may sound strange, the weather plays a key role in determining which creatures can spawn in a given area. Since Roselia is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon, it has the highest chance of spawning in sunny and cloudy weather conditions.

As many already know, now is the best time to hunt for Roselia's shiny variant, given its increased spawn rate in the Dia de Muertos event. Though the weather does help, the event gives it a significantly higher chance of spawning. The Pokemon does not receive a boost in shiny odds, but this still helps.

The usage of items can also greatly decrease the time it will take for a shiny Pokemon to spawn. As almost every player knows, there are two different items that can help accomplish this goal: Incense and Lure Modules.

Incense work by attaching themselves to the player in order to increase spawn rates as they move around.

Lure Modules work in the same sense, but instead of attaching themselves to the player's avatar, they stick onto any Pokestop or Gym. Given the many variants of Lure Modules that are in Pokemon GO, players may not know which one to use. Since Roselia is a Grass-type Pokemon, a Mossy Lure Module is the best choice.

Players can use many resources to help them attain a shiny Roselia, but the most vital of them all is patience. Finding a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is never guaranteed. The only thing that players can do to help their chances is to increase the general spawn rate of an area.

However, it should be noted that this will not increase the chances of a shiny variant spawning. Flooding the spawn rate will simply decrease the time it would take for one to hypothetically spawn.

