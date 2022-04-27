Can Salandit be caught in Pokemon GO?

A salamander-based Pokemon recently debuting in Pokemon GO, Salandit is a Fire/Poison-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon as part of the Alola Region.

Salandit and its evolution Salazzle were implemented into Pokemon GO during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event on April 3, 2022. Salandit during this event was acquirable from 12km "Strange" eggs, which can be obtained from Team GO Rocket's Leaders.

This coincided with the event itself, which focused heavily on battling members of Team GO Rocket as they attempted to fall back from the frontlines, thanks to the efforts of Pokemon GO trainers who gave them a thorough beating in battle.

Catching a wild Salandit in Pokemon GO

At the moment, Salandit is only received from eggs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it made its first appearance during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, Salandit has not yet been released into the wild. Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers can still acquire the Toxic Lizard Pokemon by hatching 12km Strange Eggs.

Earning these eggs can be a little tricky, and players will have to a do a bit of battling (and there's no guarantee Salandit will hatch from it instead of another Pokemon like Pawniard, Larvitar, or Vullaby), but for the moment, this is the only method to acquire Salandit outside of trading for it.

Getting Strange Eggs to potentially hatch Salandit

Pokemon GO trainers searching for Strange Eggs will need to defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. It doesn't matter which of these leaders is defeated, as they'll all provide a Strange Egg when they're defeated. To find Team GO Rocket Leaders, players will need to assemble a Rocket Radar device made of six mysterious components. To acquire mysterious components, Pokemon GO trainers will need to defeat six Team GO Rocket Grunts either by defeating them at occupied Pokestops or battling them from their overhead balloons. Once all six mysterious components are earned, players can combine them into a Rocket Radar. Trainers should next equip their Rocket Radar. From here, players can use the radar to scan nearby Pokestops and potentially find a Rocket Leader's lair. However, if no Pokestop is occupied, trainers can also keep the radar-equipped. This will force Rocket members in balloons to be leaders instead of grunts. Defeat either Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra, which will reward you with a Strange Egg. Afterward, all trainers need to place their Strange Egg in an incubator. In a standard incubator, trainers must travel 12 kilometers to hatch the egg. Once the 12km has been traversed, players will be notified that the egg is hatching, potentially leading to a Salandit if players are lucky.

Edited by Srijan Sen