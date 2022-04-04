Why players cannot catch Shiny Salandit in Pokemon GO

With the new Team GO Rocket event and the addition of Salandit and Salazzle to the roster of Pokemon GO, players will definitely get their hands on these new Pokemon.

Of course, completing the Pokedex also has entries where a player can add any Shiny Pokemon they get to their Pokemon's entries. However, it's not possible for players to get a shiny Salandit right now in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Salandit is not available in Pokemon GO right now

Players will be able to obtain Salandit by defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders. When defeated, they will drop a 12 km Strange Egg. This egg is how players will be able to hatch a Salandit for their Pokedex, and right now it is the only way that players will be able to capture a Salandit.

Players can also evolve a Salazzle from the Salandit to add that to their Pokedex during this event as well.

As of right now, there is no way for players to obtain a Shiny Salandit in Pokemon GO at this time. Generally, when a new Pokemon is released, such as Salandit and Salazzle, they will not be able to have a Shiny Pokemon version of them obtained for a bit. Of course, this may change in the future, but right now farming 12km Strange Eggs will not yield the player any Shiny versions of Salandit.

Salandit is still worth getting even without being Shiny

Players may still want to pick up a Salandit in order to fill out their Pokedex, even if it can't be Shiny for now (Image via pokemon.fandom.com)

Of course, for completionist players, having a Pokemon filled out in their Pokedex is very important. This Pokemon is a Poison and Fire-Type, and is a fast-hitting Pokemon that could see some play in the Great and Ultra Leagues for players. It's not going to be the strongest Pokemon by any means, but it's a strong contender especially for players who want something different.

Players can add Salazzle to their Pokedex in Pokemon GO as well

Once players have a Salandit in their collection, they may want to evolve it into a Salazzle. The first thing they're going to want to ensure is that Salandit is a female. Male Salandit cannot evolve into a Salazzle, and because of this, players may want to trade the males with Professor Willow to get the 50 Salandit Candy required to evolve the Salandit into Salazzle.

