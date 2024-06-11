Can you solo defeat Avalugg in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Many have been wondering if they can defeat Avalugg in Pokemon GO 3-star raids since its return to the game. Typically, you can pound a 3-star raid boss without a team, due to its average Hit Points (HP) and Combat Power (CP). Moreover, if a Pokemon has a multitude of weaknesses, you can exploit them quite extensively. This raid monster also has a wide array of vulnerabilities you can capitalize on.

Many 3-star raid bosses like Avalugg are individually beatable. However, one needs to know about their resistance and weaknesses to Pokemon moves. This knowledge helps raiders build the right counters.

Now, let’s look at how you can triumph in Avalugg 3-star raids in Pokemon GO.

How to beat Avalugg in Pokemon GO alone?

Avalugg, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

You can defeat Avalugg in Pokemon GO by using counters that deal the most damage. The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect improves the total damage output (TDO). But to activate it, you must have the specific Pokemon and moves that share the same typing.

Trending

When Avalugg appears as a 3-star raid boss, its Max CP increases significantly from 3615 to 20216, posing challenges to solo raiders. Because of the inflated combat power, you have to use the best possible counters, including Mega and Shadow Legendary Pokemon. Regarding its stats, the critter will have an Attack stat of 196 and a Defense stat of 240.

Remember, Avalugg in 3-star raids will have a Hit Point of 3600. The first step to take when strategizing is to choose attackers that can lower the boss's HP quickly. Moreover, be careful of the raid monster’s versatile attacks:

Fast Moves: Bite and Ice Fang

Charged Moves: Earthquake, Icy Wind, Body Slam, Avalanche, Mirror Coat, and Crunch

As a boss, Avalugg can retaliate with Ground, Ice, Dark, Normal, and Psychic-type moves. Therefore, your counters should have resistance against them.

Counters for Avalugg in Pokemon GO

Avalugg can be countered with various Pokemon GO type moves. (Image via TPC)

Avalugg is an Ice-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, displaying 160% weaknesses to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. That said, here are some of the Mega, Shadow, and regular counters with the STAB effect:

Mega Blaziken: Counter and Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Heracross: Counter and Close Combat

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Keldeo: Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

That’s all on how you can take down Avalugg in Pokemon GO raids. You can also use these counters when this Ice-type Pokemon is guarding a Gym.