Can Swinub be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Swinub being the creature of interest for Pokemon GO's next Community Day Classic event, many trainers are wondering if they can catch the Pocket Monster in its rare shiny form. However, as experienced players of Niantic's mobile game are aware, the company is known for its restrictions on what Pokemon can and cannot appear in such a variety.

Shiny Pokemon are some of the most sought-after creatures the franchise has to offer. Ever since the debut of these rare Pocket Monsters in the second generation of the series, hunting them has been a fan-favorite activity among players.

Shiny Swinub is available in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Swinub's upcoming Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With Swinub being the focus of the upcoming Community Day Classic, it had to have been the subject of a standard Community Day event in Pokemon GO's history. This means that Swinub can be encountered in its shiny variant.

It is best to hunt for shiny Swinub in Saturday's Swinub Community Day Classic. The event will start at 2:00 pm local time and remain active for three hours. In this time frame, the spawn rate for Swinub's shiny form will be increased to around one in every 25 spawned Swinub.

For those who may miss the event or choose not to participate, shiny Swinub will still be available in Pokemon GO afterward. However, it will be significantly harder to find one.

When it comes to hunting for a full-odds shiny Pokemon in the mobile game, there are some helpful tips that can encourage a creature to spawn more frequently. These tricks can indirectly increase the odds of finding a shiny variant.

Much like the main series, the weather plays a huge role in determining what creatures spawn in a given area in Pokemon GO. Since Swinub is a Ground and Ice-type Pocket Monster, it has a higher chance of spawning in sunny and snowy weather. Since the spring season is here for many trainers, this should not be an uncommon weather condition to come across.

Once players find themselves in optimal weather, the next step is to establish a patrol route. This can be done by finding an area with a few Pokestops to set up Lure Modules at.

Lure Modules can be found by spinning the photo disks located at every Pokestop or Gym, or they can be purchased from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins.

Finally, once a patrol has been established, players should use an Incense. These items work very similarly to the Lure Modules. However, the key difference is that Incense works by attaching itself to the player to increase the general spawn rate of the area directly around the avatar in the map view. Using this method, players will have the best chance of finding a Shiny Swinub.

