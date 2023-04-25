Can Tangela be shiny in Pokemon GO? 

Pokemon GO is known for its array of circulating content that always keeps its dedicated playerbase coming back. One of the more underappreciated of which is the Spotlight Hour event. Though not as popular as the monthly Community Day, it still has its share of fans thanks to the occurrence giving some attention to some lesser-known creatures.

Spotlight Hours means one thing for a lot of players: a chance to get some Shiny Pokemon. These are infamous given how rare they are across every aspect of the franchise. However, these types of creatures are much easier to come by in the mobile spin-off, making this game the best for shiny hunters.

As many veteran hunters will know, Niantic is notoriously stingy when it comes the the critters it allows to appear in their shiny variants on live servers despite every Shiny Pokemon being present in the game's files. So what about Tangela? Can it appear in this rare form in Pokemon GO?

Tips for finding Shiny Tangela in Pokemon GO

While Shiny Tangela can be encountered in Pokemon GO, it should be noted that the Spotlight hour event does not directly increase the likelihood of finding Shiny Pokemon, as many players assume. As such, a fair bit of work still goes into finding a Shiny Tangela during upcoming Tuesday's event.

The first thing players will want to monitor if they intend on finding a Shiny Tangela in Pokemon GO is the weather. Much like the main series, the climate of an area plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn in a given location. Since Tangela is a pure Grass-type, it has the highest chance of spawning in sunny weather, and will therefore see a spike in its spawn rate if players hunt in such weather.

The next detail players will want to consider is the use of consumable items. The Lure Module is a very valuable item for those in urban areas who prefer to stay sedentary while the event is taking place. This is because they work by increasing the general spawn rate around the Pokestop or Gym that the player attaches them to.

Another consumable item shiny hunters will want to add to their arsenal in Pokemon GO is the Incense. This item is very similar to the Lure Module, except it benefits the trainer on the go much more than those who stay stationary. It works by attaching itself to the player to increase the spawn rate of the area around them as long as they remain mobile.

Using both of these items in tandem can be a very valuable asset to dedicated shiny hunters. Setting up an area with Lure Modules then using an Incense while walking between these established Lure locations is called "Patrolling." Though walking in the same area for an hour straight is far from a lot of people's idea of a fun time, it yields the highest chance of finding a Shiny Tangela in the given time for the event.

