Can Toxicroak be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With today hosting the Croagunk Spotlight Hour for Pokemon GO, players everywhere may want to know if the duo of poisonous frogs will appear in their rare shiny variants. Given how notorious Niantic is with releasing the special forms for various critters, some research may be required before the event takes place.

Shiny Pokemon have been one of the most sought-after types ever since they debuted in the second generation, spearheaded by the Lake of Rage Gyarados. They have become so popular in the main series that they have even shown up in various side games. But why are these Pokemon so popular?

Though they do not provide any tactical advantage like additional stats or special moves, many trainers still make it their goal to seek out these sparkling variants of creatures in Pokemon GO. Given that not all Shiny Pokemon have made their way to the mobile game yet, some research may be required before going on a hunt.

Tips for finding Shiny Toxicroak and Croagunk in Pokemon GO

Thankfully, Shiny Croagunk and Toxicroak have been a part of Pokemon GO for over two years now. However, given how uncommon these creatures are, not many players have had the chance to find them. Knowing that Toxicroak can be shiny in the mobile game, trainers can gear up for the hunt ahead.

Since Toxicroak is a fully-evolved Pokemon, it will be more beneficial for trainers to hunt down its pre-evolved form, Croagunk, instead. As experienced players will be aware, while it is entirely possible to find one out and about, finding fully-evolved Pokemon in the wild outside of Raids is quite the uncommon occurrence.

Given that both Croagunk and Toxicroak share the same elemental typing, all tips given will apply for both creatures in Pokemon GO; Croagunk will just be more likely to spawn. The first step towards a successful shiny hunt comes with a quick check of the local forecast. Much like the main series, weather plays a huge role in determining what will spawn.

Of course, the best time to wait to obtain a Shiny Toxicroak is during the Croagunk Spotlight Hour event. This event will go on from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. As many already know, these events feature a greatly increased spawn rate of the creature of interest, and are great for finding Shiny Pokemon as well.

While Incenses and Lure Modules can be used to further increase the general spawn rate of an area, many trainers do not feel the need to use them since the odds of the spotlight Pokemon appearing are already so high. Given that this week's focus is on Croagunk, trainers will be more likely to find a shiny variant.

Once players obtain their Shiny Croagunk, they can evolve it into Toxicroak through the use of 50 Croagunk candies. Given the sheer abundance of the former Pokemon during the event, trainers should have no problem getting their hands on the required amount. Using Pinap Berries will make the process go by faster.

To summarize, the best way trainers can find a Shiny Toxicroak in Pokemon GO in the near future is to participate in the Croagunk Spotlight Hour event. There, they will have the chance to catch an abundance of Croagunk for the candy needed to evolve its shiny variant, if they are lucky enough to find one.

