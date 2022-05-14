Can Tympole be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Following Pokemon GO's Water Festival event, Tympole has become a Pokemon of interest. Due to its evolution, Seismitoad has one of the type combinations many players consider the best in the franchise, Water and Ground. Many players are seeking it out.

However, many players may not be satisfied with having one. Striving to obtain the rare shiny variant of every Pokemon is the fuel for the fire of passion that some players have for this game.

With this being the case, whenever a new Pokemon gains some attention, these shiny hunters are on the edge of their seats to find out whether or not that said Pokemon has their shiny variant present. Unlike the main series, not every shiny variant of every Pokemon is available in Pokemon GO.

With this unfortunate fact being known by seasoned shiny hunters, doing a little bit of research always pays off before pursuing a hunt. Many players want to know right now if they can catch a shiny Tympole.

Shiny Tympole in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Tympole and Seismitoad as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/RaZzi on YouTube)

Fortunately, Tympole's shiny variant and the shiny variants of its evolution are available for players to find and capture in Pokemon GO. Knowing this crucial information, the hunt for this rare variant can begin.

But where can players start? What is the best way to prepare for a shiny hunt in Niantic's mobile game? The first step to preparations for a shiny search begins, funnily enough, with a check of the local weather.

The weather impacts which Pokemon can spawn in the area around the player, so it is always worth a check. Tympole is a pure Water-type Pokemon. This means that Tympoles are more likely to spawn in rainy weather.

While it may be ill-advised to go out and walk around in rainy weather, many Pokestops and Gyms are hosted by public businesses like cafes, libraries, and restaurants.

Using certain consumable items can also help immensely in any shiny hunt. The first item players should consider using is Incense. These items can be earned from research tasks, or found in gifts, or bought in the in-game shop. These items work by attaching themselves to the player to increase spawn rates around them.

Players will want to use the Lure Modules. Lure Modules come in four flavors: Standard, Mossy, Rainy, and Magnetic. Each variant, aside from standard, has a higher chance of attracting certain wild Pokemon upon being attached to a Pokestop or Gym.

For Tympole, the Rainy Lure should be used. With everything listed, the player will have the highest probability of finding a shiny Tympole.

However, just because players put themselves in a situation where all the criteria are met does not mean they are guaranteed to find a shiny Pokemon. The odds of finding a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO are incredibly low.

