Can Venonat be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Encountering the Shiny Pokemon has always been a challenging task for Pokemon GO trainers. The current Hidden Gems season features many shiny variants in different event sections, such as the Field Research task and this week's August Spotlight Hour event. The Field Research Task is known to add rare and adorable critters, like the Shiny Starter Pokemon. The Spotlight Hour event, on the other hand, guarantees a monster encounter, like the Bug and Poison-type Venonat.

This week's Spotlight Hour focuses on Venonat, and those wishing to participate on August 22, 2023, can grab the opportunity to catch them. This creature will have a boosted spawn rate for one hour period. Enthusiasts can partake in it to reap the benefits.

Players will have a chance to evolve Venonat, encounter Shiny Venonat, earn Candy, Stardust, and more. This article provides information about Shiny Venonat and its appearance over the years in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about Venonat and Shiny Venonat in Pokemon GO

Venonat, Venomoth, and their Shiny forms (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The original variant of Venonat debuted along with the release of Pokemon GO. It has been featured in wild encounters, Eggs, Raid Battle, Research Task, and many more. Venonat has a unique body structure, design, lore, and coloring, which makes it exciting and entertaining to hunt them.

When you glance at Venonat's overall structure, you can see its dark blue complexion. It has dark blue fur, a pink mouth, small tanned limbs, and a comparatively bigger light brown foot. Venonat's eyes are predominantly red and can shoot beams at the target.

Shiny Venonat has its own fan following in Pokemon GO. The body structure of both forms remains the same, but the color selection and attractiveness of the Shiny variant increase its popularity further. It debuted at the beginning of the Throw Back Challenge 2020: Kanto on May 1, 2020. Hunting this elusive form started once players found it in wild encounters and 7 KM Pokemon Eggs.

The Shiny form of Venonat has improvised coloring and details which catch your attention when you encounter it. Spotting this elusive critter becomes much easier when looking into its eyes. It has blue eyes, a blue mouth, two white teeth, gray limbs, and legs. During the same Throw Back Challenge event, shiny hunters had a chance to get lucky by finding Shiny Venonat from 7 KM Eggs. So, make sure to collect Incubators and walk some distance to reencounter them in upcoming events.

Shiny Venonat (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

This August Spotlight Hour features Venonat and its Shiny variant which will trainers can encounter in the wild from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. This event offers fans a chance to glance at both forms and also earn a special bonus of 2x Catch Candy. Since Venonat will have an increased spawn rate during this one-hour window, you can use the in-game items such as Incense and add Lure Module to a Pokestop to further increase the already boosted spawn rate.

This opportunity allows Shiny hunters to evolve Shiny Venonat into Shiny Venomoth in Pokemon GO if they get lucky. Trainers can also earn a lot of Stardust simultaneously, which helps level and power up this monster.