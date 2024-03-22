Captain Pikachu vs Ash's Pikachu: Which Electric Mouse Pokemon is supreme?

In a Pokemon anime showdown between Horizons' Captain Pikachu and Ash Ketchum's Pikachu, which would win? Though it may be quite some time before these two Electric Mouse Pocket Monsters meet (if Horizons ever does bring Ash Ketchum into the fold, however temporary), it might be fun to examine the strengths, trials, and tribulations of both beloved Pocket Monster partners.

On one side, fans have experienced decades of Pokemon journeys alongside Ash and Pikachu in the long-running original anime. On the other hand, Captain Pikachu showed impressive battle acumen and tactical mind during the first two arcs of the Horizons series. For this hypothetical matchup, it's best to compare how each creature has fared to this point and examine the powers they've demonstrated.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Examining a hypothetical Pokemon battle between Captain Pikachu and Ash's Pikachu

Captain Pikachu's strengths and experiences

Captain Pikachu is Friede's stalwart partner in Pokemon Horizons: The Series. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The partner of the Pokemon Professor Friede, Captain Pikachu is one of Friede's staunchest allies alongside his Charizard. The two met while Friede was studying a "flying" Pikachu, which turned out to be the creature that would become Captain Pikachu or "Cap." Thanks to its mastery of the Volt Tackle move, Cap could keep itself suspended in the air for extended periods.

After taking a fall, Friede and Charizard saved Captain Pikachu, where it then joined Friede in his eventual quest to form the Rising Volt Tacklers, an adventuring and exploration group named after Cap's ability to Volt Tackle into the sky. Since then, Cap has served as a defender of the team, getting the Pokemon Horizons crew out of some pretty rough situations.

Moreover, Cap has shown his capabilities in battle, possessing an incredible mind and propensity for combat that outshines most other Pikachu. He's regularly seen training the Pokemon on the Brave Olivine airship. He's battled the likes of the sinister Explorers' creatures like Glalie and Ceruledge, and he even managed to hold a Galarian Moltres at bay for a time while his friends escaped the Galar Mine.

Friede's Charizard and Cap in Pokemon Horizons. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cap may be powerful, but he's not infallible. He's escaped serious harm many times and has been overpowered on more than one occasion, particularly when facing off against the Galarian Moltres. However, against lesser-trained opponents or non-legendaries, Cap has shown such incredible battle capabilities that he often can't even be touched, which was during training with Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

To this point in Horizons, Cap has stood as a steady guardian who doesn't use his power until he has to. When he does battle, he's shown a fondness for moves like Double Team, Thunder Punch, and, of course, Volt Tackle, the move that allowed him to take to the skies and which inspired the Rising Volt Tacklers' namesake.

Captain Pikachu strikes with Thunder Punch in Pokemon Horizons. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to his battle capabilities, Cap is often carrying out a leadership role on the Brave Olivine. He keeps the people and Pokemon on board in agreement with each other, defends the airship from threats (especially when Friede and Charizard are away), and often offers his input on the Rising Volt Tacklers' plans as they navigate the world.

While Cap has been used in battle quite a bit, it's unclear what his true power in the Horizons series is. Friede has not shown any battle gimmicks or transformations for Cap, such as Terastallization. There may be some innate power that Cap has yet to draw on, but until he shows it, we'll have to work with what he's accomplished in Horizons so far.

Additionally, when it comes to weaknesses that are atypical for a Pikachu, Cap has a particularly interesting one. Whenever he's called cute, Captain Pikachu ends up in a sneezing fit, and Friede explains in Pokemon Horizons that "Cap is allergic to being called cute," which may work to Ash and his Pikachu's advantage.

Ash's Pikachu's strengths and experiences

Ash and Pikachu have overcome impossible odds on countless occasions. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Where does a fan even start when documenting Ash Ketchum's Pikachu's accomplishments? The unlikely partner that joined the young trainer so many years ago has become his greatest friend and Ash's ace up his sleeve when a battle looks like it has reached a no-win situation. One way or another, Ash's Pikachu finds a way to win when things are most dire.

While they didn't originally get along well and had their bumps in their relationship, Ash and Pikachu's relationship has emboldened both Pokemon and trainer. The two have faced down countless legendary and mythical Pocket Monsters, including the likes of Mewtwo, the Legendary Birds, Sinnoh's Creation Trio, and just about every major legendary from the franchise, thanks to several Pokemon animated movies.

Ash's Pikachu sports a massive arsenal of moves, including Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Iron Tail, Volt Tackle, Electro Ball, and Electroweb. Moreover, Ash's time in Alola gave Pikachu access to powerful Z-Moves like Gigavolt Havoc, Breakneck Blitz, and 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt. Pikachu can also access a Gigantamax form, though this is likely situational.

Ash's Pikachu uses the Z-Move Breakneck Blitz. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash and Pikachu have defeated the likes of Team Rocket countless times, have battled through several League challenges, and even became World Coronation Series Champions, marking the two as the strongest in the world. Though their adventures have concluded for the time being, there's no question that Ash and Pikachu are immensely beloved and capable in the anime.

Other than the Ground-type weaknesses that all Pikachu share, Ash's Pikachu doesn't necessarily have much of an Achilles' Heel. In fact, Ash's Pikachu tends to have the ability to overcome the odds with a come-from-behind victory when it's cornered. It's taken its fair share of losses before, but beating Ash's Pikachu isn't a straightforward proposal due to Ash's chops as a master trainer.

Verdict: Ash's Pikachu Wins

Ash and Pikachu have the edge when it comes to guts and experience. (Image via The Pokémon Company)

While there's no disputing that Friede and Captain Pikachu are incredibly knowledgeable and capable as a battle team, Ash and his Pikachu simply outclass them when it comes to grit, synergy, and overcoming the odds. Ash is the Monarch of the World Coronation Series for a reason, and he couldn't have reached that trainer's pinnacle without his Pikachu by his side.

Moreover, Ash and his Pikachu's bond has provided access to incredible Z-Moves and Gigantamax transformations that Friede and Cap simply haven't shown off yet. While Cap may have some untapped power in the Horizons series, fans haven't seen it so far, but they have seen Ash and Pikachu defeat some of the strongest creatures and teams in the world, which counts way more than Cap's potential.

Ideally, a battle between Cap and Ash's Pikachu likely wouldn't happen at all. If Ash ever joined the Horizons crew, it'd be hard to see him doing anything but helping the Rising Volt Tacklers on their journey. However, if Ash's Pikachu and Cap had a friendly sparring match, it'd be hard not to imagine Ash's Pikachu walking away as the winner.

