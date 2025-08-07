Cozy Companions Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Apart from Field Research and Party Play Challenges, Pokemon GO trainers can also enjoy Cozy Companions Timed Research during the course of the event. While one of the Timed Research is free, the other can be picked up for US$1.99. If you wish to evolve Snom into Frosmoth, it is advisable to purchase the latter to get as many Snom Candy as possible from the event.
Cozy Companions runs from Wednesday, August 6, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Along with the debut of Snom and Frosmoth in Pokemon GO, the event also introduced the shiny variants of Tandemaus and its evolution family.
How to completed Cozy Companions Timed Research in Pokemon GO?
Free
The tasks and rewards for the free Timed Research are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Cozy Companions Timed Research - Step 1 of 1
- Send 10 Gifts to friends - 10x Ultra Ball
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
- Hatch 3 eggs - Abra encounter
- Complete 10 Field Research tasks - Phantump encounter
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - Tandemaus encounter
- Rewards: Snom encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust
Cozy Companions Timed Research: Mousin' Around
- Complete a Party Challenge - Tandemaus encounter
- Complete 2 Party Challenges - Tandemaus encounter
- Trade a Pokemon - Tandemaus encounter
- Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, 1x Lucky Egg, 5000 XP
Paid
The tasks and rewards for the paid Cozy Companions Timed Research are:
Cozy Companions Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter
- Complete a Field Research task - Tandemaus encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Pancham encounter
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tandemaus encounter
- Rewards: Snom encounter, 1x Lucky Egg, 5000 XP
Cozy Companions Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter
- Complete a Field Research task - Tandemaus encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Charcadet encounter
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tandemaus encounter
- Rewards: Snom encounter, 1x Star Piece, 5000x Stardust
The Timed Research needs to be completed before Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm local time,
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨