Cozy Companions Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Apart from Field Research and Party Play Challenges, Pokemon GO trainers can also enjoy Cozy Companions Timed Research during the course of the event. While one of the Timed Research is free, the other can be picked up for US$1.99. If you wish to evolve Snom into Frosmoth, it is advisable to purchase the latter to get as many Snom Candy as possible from the event.

Cozy Companions runs from Wednesday, August 6, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Along with the debut of Snom and Frosmoth in Pokemon GO, the event also introduced the shiny variants of Tandemaus and its evolution family.

How to completed Cozy Companions Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Free

The tasks and rewards for the free Timed Research are:

Cozy Companions Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Send 10 Gifts to friends - 10x Ultra Ball

Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Hatch 3 eggs - Abra encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks - Phantump encounter

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - Tandemaus encounter

Rewards: Snom encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Cozy Companions Timed Research: Mousin' Around

Complete a Party Challenge - Tandemaus encounter

Complete 2 Party Challenges - Tandemaus encounter

Trade a Pokemon - Tandemaus encounter

Rewards: Tandemaus encounter, 1x Lucky Egg, 5000 XP

Snom in the Pokemon Anime [Image via The Pokemon Company]

Paid

The tasks and rewards for the paid Cozy Companions Timed Research are:

Cozy Companions Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter

Complete a Field Research task - Tandemaus encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Pancham encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tandemaus encounter

Rewards: Snom encounter, 1x Lucky Egg, 5000 XP

Cozy Companions Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter

Complete a Field Research task - Tandemaus encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Charcadet encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tandemaus encounter

Rewards: Snom encounter, 1x Star Piece, 5000x Stardust

The Timed Research needs to be completed before Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm local time,

