Cozy Companions Field Research and Party Play Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The ongoing Cozy Companions event provides Pokemon GO trainers with free Field Research tasks and Party Play Challenges. While you can get the former from interacting with the PokeStop discs, the latter will need you to link up as a party.
The Cozy Companions event sees the debut of Snom, Frosmoth, Shiny Tandemaus, and Shiny Maushold (Family of Three/Family of Four). The evolution of the Gen VIII Worm Pokemon isn't a straightforward affair, so you should check out our Snom evolution guide.
How to complete Cozy Companions Field Research in Pokemon GO?
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Geodude encounter [shiny variant available], Alola Geodude encounter [shiny variant available], Phantump encounter [shiny variant available], or Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available]
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available]
- Complete a Party Challenge - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available]
- Explore 1 km - Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available], Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available], or Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available]
- Trade a Pokemon - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Cozy Companion Party Play Challenges in Pokemon GO?
The tasks and rewards are (these tasks are based on a party of 2, courtesy of Leek Duck):
- Make 10 Nice Curveball Throws - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available], Diglett encounter [shiny variant available], Magnemite encounter [shiny variant available], or Koffing encounter [shiny variant available]
- Make 20 Great Curveball Throws - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available], Binacle encounter [shiny variant available], Nosepass encounter [shiny variant available], Combee encounter [shiny variant available], or Cherubi encounter [shiny variant available]
- Make 10 Excellent Curveball Throws - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available], Klink encounter [shiny variant available], Lapras encounter [shiny variant available], Chansey encounter [shiny variant available], or Galarian Weezing encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 20 Pokemon in Ultra Balls - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available], Vaporeon encounter, Flareon encounter, or Jolteon encounter
- Walk 2 km - Tandemaus encounter [shiny variant available], Eevee encounter [shiny variant available], or Beldum encounter [shiny variant available]
Task difficulties will be based on how many Pokemon Go players are in the party during the Cozy Companions event.
